

NBAs Emirates Cup Court

(Image by SVG News) Details DMCA



On December 17, 2024, Milwaukee Bucks players each collected $514,971 for winning the Emirates NBA Cup, the NBA's rebranded in-season tournament. They'd defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder on a specially manufactured court in Las Vegasa garish, fully-painted surface featuring three concentric circles radiating from center court in tones of gold, with the tournament trophy emblazoned at midcourt and in each free-throw lane. The court itself was one of 92 custom floors produced for the 2024 season by six different flooring companies working around the clock since June. Some didn't work. The Dallas Mavericks couldn't use theirs in 2023 due to manufacturing defects. The Los Angeles Lakers abandoned theirs mid-tournament in 2024 because it was too slippery. The Orlando Magic's court arrived damaged and unusable for their quarterfinal game.

But when these courts work, they're unmissable. The Minnesota Timberwolves play on fluorescent green bright enough to sear your retinas. The Atlanta Hawks on solid yellow. The Celtics' traditional parquet pattern blown up and rendered in saturated green that makes vintage video games look subtle. Each features those concentric circlesrepresenting the tournament's three stages, we're told, though what they actually represent is dizzying commercial excess. And dominating every surface: Emirates branding. Painted onto the sidelines. Projected digitally above backboards during nationally televised games. Emblazoned on every referee's jersey. The airline's logo is inescapable, architectural, literally beneath the players' feet as they perform.

I watched these games with mounting repulsion. Not at the basketballthe game itself remains beautiful, the athleticism extraordinary. But at the takeover. The omnipresent branding. Emirates has dominated the visual and commercial aspects of the sport despite having no genuine investment in it. Just money. A state-owned airline from an authoritarian regime purchasing legitimacy through American sports, and the NBA selling it to them.

The money is real. Winning players get $514,971 each. Runners-up collect $205,988. Semifinalists take home $102,994. Even quarterfinalists walk away with $51,497. Compare this to the workers who built the infrastructure of the United Arab Emirates, the government that owns Emirates Airline: South Asian migrant laborers earning 23 to 45 cents per hour, working 16 to 21-hour shifts, their passports confiscated, living in what Human Rights Watch describes as conditions that "may amount to forced labor." One NBA player's tournament prize equals more than 20,000 hours of migrant construction work in Dubai.

But even this obscene contrasthalf a million dollars for a mid-season exhibition versus subsistence wages for building a nation's skylineisn't the worst of it.

The worst of it is that approximately 10,000 of those migrant workers die every year. And the NBA has chosen to brand its tournament with the government responsible.

This is blood money in multiple, compounding senses. Most directly: wealth generated by a system that kills workers at industrial rates10,000 migrant laborers dying annually in conditions the Gulf states refuse to investigatethen laundered through sports partnerships to purchase legitimacy. The half-million dollars each Bucks player received came from Emirates Airline, wholly owned by a government whose economic model depends on importing millions of workers, stripping their legal protections, working them in lethal conditions, and calling their deaths "natural causes."

But there's a deeper layer. These Gulf states are vampires sucking oil out of the ground, spreading it across the world as part of a fossil fuel addiction that's killing us all. The UAE hosted COP28 climate conference while expanding oil production. They use petrowealth to buy international legitimacymuseum wings, university programs, sports sponsorshipswhile the extraction and burning of their primary export literally destabilizes the climate that makes human civilization possible. The same extreme heat that kills their construction workers in 115-degree summers is a preview of what their business model is doing to the planet.

So when the NBA accepts Emirates money, it's not just accepting wealth built on disposable migrant workers. It's accepting money from a regime whose entire economy depends on extracting and selling the substance that's cooking the earth, using that wealth to silence critics globally through surveillance technology, and sports partnerships to make it all seem normal and respectable. Blood money in the most comprehensive sense: extracted through death, used to purchase complicity, generated by a system that threatens human survival itself.

I first realized how capitalism imports and exploits labor while I was picking apples outside Groton, Massachusetts, working alongside Jamaican men who were brought up from Kingston on agricultural visas to do work that no white man would accept at rates far below even the horrendous minimum wage. This was back when reggae was having its moment, when Bob Marley had just broken through to white American audiences, when "Exodus" and "Kaya" were on every college dorm stereo, and everyone was grooving to music with explicitly anti-capitalist messages while living the exact class arrangements those songs condemned.

Bob Marley singing "Babylon System is the vampire, sucking the blood of the sufferers, building church and university, deceiving the people continually"and we'd nod along while actual Jamaican workers picked apples next to us for wages that were exactly the vampirism Marley was describing. I recall witnessing Peter Tosh performing live on stage in Boston, passionately shouting "Legalize It" to an auditorium filled with a haze of marijuana smoke. When the smoke dispersed, all that remained was an expanse of white faces from middle-class families who appreciated the music but would do nothing to support these individuals. And I sat amongst them, almost one of them but not quiteI was a foster child, and at that time no one gave a sh*t about me. I was closer to the Jamaican workers than to the college kids in the theater, but my skin color put me on the side of the audience rather than the stage, even though I was broke and disposable in my own way.

We'd play reggae on boom boxes during breaks in the orchardthe Wailers, Burning Spear, Peter Tosh. The Jamaican workers would sometimes smile at our enthusiasm, and sometimes they looked bemused at these white kids vibing to music about suffering they'd never experienced. They were living what the music described. We were consuming it as aesthetic experience.

For them, "Babylon System" wasn't metaphor. It was description. They'd paid recruiters back home, borrowed money to get to the US, were tied to specific employers by visa restrictions that worked exactly like the kafala system I'd see decades later in Dubai. Different country, different crop, different workers' origin, same fundamental structure: import labor from poor countries, pay them less than locals, restrict their mobility through immigration status, extract maximum value, send them home when the season ends or they get injured. Marley called it vampiresucking the blood of the children day by day. That's exactly what it was.

I was nineteen or twenty, needed money to survive, nobody caring if I lived or died beyond whether I showed up for work. They were supporting families back home, doing what economic necessity required under even worse constraints. We were both trapped, but differently. I could theoretically leavethough leave for what? for where?while they were bound by debt and visas and economic necessity in origin countries with even fewer options than American foster care.

Decades later, when I went to the UAE to work as a technician at a language school, I knew what I was looking at. Free housing, tax-free salary, the ability to save for a down payment on a houseit was the same calculus. Same calculus the Jamaican workers had made, same calculus the South Asian construction workers in Dubai were making. Economic desperation dressed up as opportunity. By then I had technical certifications that made me employable in professional contexts. But I recognized the machinery immediately.

What I witnessed in Dubai wasn't abstract. The South Asian workers who built Dubai's skylineIndians, Pakistanis, Bangladeshis, Nepalis, Filipinoslived in conditions that can only be described as modern bondage. Labor camps on the city's periphery, eight or ten men to a room, working 16-hour shifts in heat that regularly exceeds 115 degrees Fahrenheit, their passports held by employers who could file false "absconding" charges if they tried to escape.

The official record claims one construction worker died while building the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building. One. I was there. I watched that tower rise. Everyone who witnessed that construction believes more than one death. These deaths went unreported because these workers' lives were unrecorded. They were expendable. When these workers died, their bodies were returned home in coffins, if they were returned at all, with the causes of death listed as "natural causes" or "cardiac arrest" and without any further investigation.

The opacity extended beyond migrant workers. A colleague from the language school where I worked, a gay man, disappeared for months into Dubai's underground before re-emerging physically transformed, his body bloated, almost certainly from alcoholism. I heard stories from multiple sources of Westerners who vanished, whose families back home received no satisfactory answers.

And the ostentatiousness was pukey. That's the word that captures it. The Burj Khalifa rising on bodies that wouldn't be counted. Gold-plated supercars driving past labor camps. The Dubai Mall with its indoor ski slope, served by workers sending money home to families they wouldn't see for years. Das Kapital at the end times. The concentration of wealth became so extreme that it reached a level of baroque absurdity.

I left when I'd saved enough and when complicity became unbearable. Those two things happened simultaneously. I took the money. I benefited from the arrangements that were killing people. Every dirham I saved was connected to the kafala system, to workers whose passports had been confiscated, to the political economy that made my comfort possible by making others expendable. But I was one person trying to survive American housing costs. The NBA is a $76 billion enterprise choosing to brand itself with this killing regime because the marginal revenue is there and the moral costs feel abstract.

In March 2022, the Vital Signs Partnershipa coalition of NGOs from Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Nepal, and the Philippinespublished a landmark report on migrant worker deaths in the Gulf states. Their finding: approximately 10,000 migrant workers from South and Southeast Asia die in the Gulf every year. More than half these deaths are "effectively unexplained"certified as "natural causes" or "cardiac arrest" with no investigation into why a 28-year-old construction worker's heart stopped.

Bangladesh alone received 51,956 corpses of migrant workers between 1993 and 2024. In the last ten years, 34,323 bodies came home. In 2023 alone, 4,552 Bangladeshi migrant workers returned home dead. A record year.

The Gulf states systematically fail to investigate these deaths. Post-mortem examinations are almost never conducted. Families receive no compensation because occupational causality is never established. The workers are dying from cumulative factors: extreme heat (115F+), chronic overwork (16-21 hour shifts), healthcare denial (51% of workers prevented from accessing care due to lack of documentation), and the kafala sponsorship system that traps them with employers who confiscate passports and can file false "absconding" charges if workers try to escape.

Dr. Rashidee Mahboob, former president of the Bangladeshi Medical Association, told researchers that the high rate of deaths attributed to "natural causes" in these conditions is deeply suspicious. But investigating would require acknowledging that these deaths matter. The UAE's economic model depends on the opposite premise.

As one Nepali lawyer put it: "Despite the Gulf states' practical dependence on their migrant workforces, both origin and Gulf states have for too long paid inadequate attention to ensuring they return home in good health. As a result far too many do not return home at all, or do so in coffins or body bags."

Ten thousand per year. Every year. More than half unexplained. This is the system. And Emirates Airline is a state-owned enterprise of the United Arab Emirates governmentwholly owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai. When the NBA accepts Emirates sponsorship, it's accepting money generated by this political economy and lending its cultural prestige to legitimate the government responsible.

When Adam Silver presents the Emirates NBA Cup trophy, he's not just celebrating basketball. He's holding a monument to 10,000 dead workers whose families will never receive justice, never learn what killed their sons and brothers, never receive compensation. He's endorsing a political economy built on the systematic exploitation and expendability of millions of human beings.

Abolish the Emirates Cup. Not because the NBA can't afford the partnershipbut because none of us can afford what it represents. Not fans watching on courts that hurt their eyes. Not players collecting half-million-dollar prizes. This excludes the 10,000 migrant workers who lose their lives annually in the Gulf. And not the rest of us choking on the fumes of the oil wealth that makes it all possible.

I picked apples and saw exploitation. I worked in Dubai and saw industrial-scale killing. I left when complicity became unbearable. The NBA has the same choice.

It's time they made it.

Emirates NBA Cup Prize Money (2024-25 Season)

Tournament Result

Prize Per Player

Champion

$514,971

Runner-Up (Finals Loss)

$205,988

Semifinal Loss

$102,994

Quarterfinal Loss

$51,497

Group Stage Only

$0

For comparison:

South Asian migrant worker in UAE: $0.23-0.45 per hour

One champion player's prize = 20,000+ hours of UAE construction labor

Approximate worker deaths in Gulf states annually: 10,000