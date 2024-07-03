Biden's Double Step-down Reverberations and Sequellae



Biden will soon be off the ticket. He will soon, by the end of July, no longer by president, even with the gaslighting being done by the Whitehouse and Dem leaders.

These will lead to a volcanic eruption of change.

Trump is holding off announcing his VP pick and he has been very quiet. He doesn't want that eruption. He wants to run against Biden. And it is likely that the dynamics influencing his VP will change when Biden double steps down.

Already, there is a Republican attack ad against Vice President Harris.

I think Kamala Harris will become the nominee. It is likely that Kamala Harris, as presidential candidate, will have access to the close to $100 million Biden/Harris warchest. Also, the Biden/Harris delegates will be inclined to vote for her. Not many people are enthusiastic about her as a candidate. But she is far better than Joe Biden, and lightyears ahead of Trump.

If she is to be the candidate, she will be much stronger if Biden steps down and hands the presidency to her. This would be the noble thing for Biden to do. It will also make several generations of women (and the men who support them) very happy to finally have a woman president in the White House. There are a lot of people I'd rather see running, but I fear she will be the one delegates choose, unless polls come out predicting disaster with her. So far, it doesn't seem that way.

So we need to start thinking about what President Harris can do in August 2024 to massacre Trump politically. She'll have ten or twelve weeks to do what she can in the face of the MAGA House of Representatives. If possible, she should add Four more justices to the court. She should use the immunity in a way the Supreme Court prescribed to show the danger-- but she should do it with the entities that the Supreme Court has made decisions favoring.

When Biden steps down there will be a massive shift in personnel and staffing. Thousands of people will lose or gain jobs. Power will shift quickly and cataclysmically.

I predict that Trump, who has had a final all male list of VP possibilities, will choose a woman, maybe Elise Stefanik.

I don't think the Republican attacks on Harris based on immigration will stick. The issue has been all about the candidates and that won't change for Harris. I am certain she will get out the vote more effectively than Biden or Clinton, especially among women, young people and people of color.

What are the changes and adaptations that you can think of, because I've just scratched the surface.