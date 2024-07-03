 
Login/Register Login | Register
208 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 7/3/24

Biden's Double Step-down Reverberations and Sequellae

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Rob Kall
Become a Fan
  (295 fans)

'She's a generational change': Tim Ryan on why Kamala Harris should be the nominee Former Rep. Tim Ryan joins Morning Joe to discuss why he says it's time for President Biden to step aside and why he says VP ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: MSNBC)   Details   DMCA

Biden will soon be off the ticket. He will soon, by the end of July, no longer by president, even with the gaslighting being done by the Whitehouse and Dem leaders.

These will lead to a volcanic eruption of change.

Trump is holding off announcing his VP pick and he has been very quiet. He doesn't want that eruption. He wants to run against Biden. And it is likely that the dynamics influencing his VP will change when Biden double steps down.

Already, there is a Republican attack ad against Vice President Harris.

I think Kamala Harris will become the nominee. It is likely that Kamala Harris, as presidential candidate, will have access to the close to $100 million Biden/Harris warchest. Also, the Biden/Harris delegates will be inclined to vote for her. Not many people are enthusiastic about her as a candidate. But she is far better than Joe Biden, and lightyears ahead of Trump.

If she is to be the candidate, she will be much stronger if Biden steps down and hands the presidency to her. This would be the noble thing for Biden to do. It will also make several generations of women (and the men who support them) very happy to finally have a woman president in the White House. There are a lot of people I'd rather see running, but I fear she will be the one delegates choose, unless polls come out predicting disaster with her. So far, it doesn't seem that way.

So we need to start thinking about what President Harris can do in August 2024 to massacre Trump politically. She'll have ten or twelve weeks to do what she can in the face of the MAGA House of Representatives. If possible, she should add Four more justices to the court. She should use the immunity in a way the Supreme Court prescribed to show the danger-- but she should do it with the entities that the Supreme Court has made decisions favoring.

When Biden steps down there will be a massive shift in personnel and staffing. Thousands of people will lose or gain jobs. Power will shift quickly and cataclysmically.

I predict that Trump, who has had a final all male list of VP possibilities, will choose a woman, maybe Elise Stefanik.

I don't think the Republican attacks on Harris based on immigration will stick. The issue has been all about the candidates and that won't change for Harris. I am certain she will get out the vote more effectively than Biden or Clinton, especially among women, young people and people of color.

What are the changes and adaptations that you can think of, because I've just scratched the surface.

Rate It | View Ratings

Rob Kall Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media.

Check out his platform at RobKall.com

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio:

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind. Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big) to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Biden 2024; Biden Resignation; Gaslighting, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

A Conspiracy Conspiracy Theory

Debunking Hillary's Specious Winning the Popular Vote Claim

Terrifying Video: "I Don't Need a Warrant, Ma'am, Under Federal Law"

Ray McGovern Discusses Brutal Arrest at Secretary Clinton's Internet Freedom Speech

Hillary's Disingenuous Claim That She's Won 2.5 Million More Votes is Bogus. Here's why

Cindy Sheehan Bugged in Denver

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend