Biden lifts restrictions now allowing missile strikes deep into Russian territory

Dave Lefcourt
U.S. Lifts Restrictions, Allows Ukraine To Strike Deeper Inside Russia With Long-Range Missiles Reports say President Joe Biden has lifted restrictions, allowing Ukraine to use U.S. weapons for long-range strikes inside ...
President Joe Biden and Ukraine President Vladimir Zelensky (undated photo)

According to un-named Biden administration officials the president has lifted restrictions on the Zelensky regime in Ukraine to use ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile Systems) to strike deep into Russian territory. [1]

These missiles have a range of up to 190 miles. They can't reach Moscow but could be used to attack Russian "missile brigades, storage facilities, radar installations, airfields used to stage attack helicopters, ammunition warehouses and logistic hubs."

For months Zelensky has been pushing Biden to lift restrictions on the use of the ATACMS. Prior to this latest development Ukraine could only strike targets within its own territory which included Crimea as well as the four other areas in eastern Ukraine that held referendums choosing to join the Russian Federation-which Ukraine and the US don't recognize.

This move by the lame duck Biden administration is a serious escalation of the war. Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that such an escalation by NATO would mean it would be a direct participant in the war as Ukraine doesn't possess the technological expertise to launch these missiles without western personnel directly involved.

He also warned Russia would take retaliatory measures in response to such an escalation.

The Times piece mentioned Russia's recent attack on Ukraine's electrical power grid plus North Korean troops fighting alongside Russian troops in the country as the reasons for Biden's ATACMS decision.

Neither Russia or North Korea has responded to the allegations suggested by the Times.

Though Russia and North Korea have made military agreements Russia alone is winning the war in Ukraine. Why would they need North Korean troops directly involved in the conflict?

Getting back to Biden's ATACMS escalation some Republican lawmakers have condemned the move as a serious escalation with just two months left before Trump returns to the Oval Office.

As this is being written Trump himself has not commented on Biden's decision, though once in office he could rescind Biden's move with a stroke of a pen.

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
