Biden is on the Verge of Stepping Down, Possibly Because of a More Serious Disease Than Covid-19

Arlen Grossman
President Biden tested positive for Covid on Wednesday, his third time being diagnosed with the disease. At age 81, Biden is at an age in which he is likely to develop more serious symptoms from the disease, including Long Covid. The disease has the potential to seriously slow down his campaign schedule, at a time when selling himself to voters is crucial, not just to beat Trump and the GOP, but to fortify his chances of holding on to the Democratic nomination for president.

Then later on Wednesday, President said in an interview that he would consider dropping out of the presidential race only if his doctors tell him he had a "medical condition." Saying this one day after a Covid diagnosis may just have been a coincidence.

I'm only speculating, but if Biden was feeling the pressure of being forced out of his Democratic presidential bid, news of a major health issue affecting his quest for re-election would make for an uncontroversial exit that would let Kamala Harris or another logical candidate step to the front of the line for the Democratic Party.

Will Kamala step in for Joe and the Democratic Party?
Will Kamala step in for Joe and the Democratic Party?
Biden and his family might know of a medical condition he has that hasn't been made public. The Los Angeles Times published an article July 9 by Steve Lopez, reporting on doctors who, (without physically examining him), think Biden might just have a serious medical condition.

Dr. Michael Mahler, a UCLA faculty member, said he noticed suspicious symptoms Biden showed during his disastrous debate with Donald Trump. Mahler noticed "the way he walked onto the stage with a very stiff gait. Normally, the way people walk, they swing their arms, and he didn't have much arm swing. Then, watching and listening to him, he had " almost no facial expression". His blink rate was really, really low, and he had very few other movements." Dr. Mahler also noticed other Parkinson-like symptoms, including muffled speech.

Dr. Jack Florin, a Fullerton neurologist who's been practicing medicine for 50 years, told Lopez he has noticed signs of an advancing movement disorder in Biden for several years, and they were accentuated during the debate. Florin thinks Biden has a Parkinson's variant called progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP).

"When you have PSP, your eye movements are not normal," Florin said in the article. "You're looking down and you have difficulty moving your eyes from side to side. People with PSP have what's called a fixed stare, and it looked like he was just staring, because his eyes were not moving.

"PSP is progressive, incurable and untreatable". As it gets worse, postural instability is the main problem, and there's a risk of falls. After a while, patients cannot safely walk."

Does Joe Biden have Parkinson's Disease or another serious neurodegenerative or similar disease? I don't know, but Biden and those close to him might know, and we are likely to find out soon if he does.

If so, it will allow the president an opportunity and a good reason to reluctantly step down. Who can condemn him for suspending his campaign because of a serious medical condition? Biden's legacy will stay intact and he will give the Democratic Party a better chance to defeat Donald Trump and his frightening Republican cult.

I suspect Joe Biden will very soon reluctantly but bravely sacrifice his candidacy for the good of the country. The sooner the president does so the better. History will be kind to Joe Biden and he deserves that.

And after he does step down, another younger, enthusiastic, articulate Democrat can take up the slack and reenergize the non-MAGA voters. Kamala Harris has the qualifications, and most importantly, she could motivate Democrats to go to the polls and vote, especially women, ethnic minorities and young people.

The Democratic Party needs that optimism and enthusiasm, and American voters need a choice other than the mentally disturbed, angry, orange-skinned wannabe dictator that the Republican Party is putting up.


Arlen Grossman

Arlen is a writer/blogger living in Monterey, CA. His political blog is thebigpicturereport.com. He also wrote a quotation quiz "What's Your QQ?" at the Monterey Herald for 9 years. Arlen is a guest every Monday talking politics on Hal (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Arlen Grossman

Joe Biden has done a fine job as president the last four years, but the upcoming election is not about the past. It is about the NOW and the FUTURE. Joe Biden and Donald Trump are not the candidates this country needs.

