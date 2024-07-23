Biden, hummingbirds and history



Joe Biden







By Bob Gaydos

Thanks, Joe.

That's all I could muster at first. The news alert -- "Biden dropping out of presidential race" -- had popped onto my I-Phone screen about five minutes earlier and I reacted with surprise and I wasn't sure what else.

So I drank some tea, popped a couple of vitamins and went outside to watch our three resident hummingbirds try to keep an aggressive woodpecker away from their feeders. Their subsistence. Their future. Through persistence, remarkable athleticism and teamwork, they succeeded. The woodpecker left for easier pickin's.

And I had a moment of clarity.

It seems I have a pattern. When confronted with a dramatic historic moment, rather than yielding to the ingrained journalistic instinct and rushing to write about it, I take a break to reconnect with, I suppose, real life.

On Sept. 11, 2001, after watching on TV as a second plane flew into the World Trade Center, I got into my car, turned on the radio and drove to a park close to the newspaper where I worked. As editorial page editor, I knew I would have to write about the attack. The park was familiar to me because I used to walk my dog there before going to work in the morning. I had since moved and there was no dog, but I relaxed as I enjoyed the quiet and watched other people walking their dogs, drank my coffee and listened to reports of a plane striking the Pentagon.

Then I went to work and wrote an editorial stating that the U.S. was at war.

Nineteen years later, on Jan. 6, 2020, after watching on TV for two hours as a mob egged on by a president who refused to accept the fact he had lost an election laid waste to the U.S. Capitol, I finally turned off the TV, looked at the new dog and said, "Let's go for a walk." We took a quiet stroll around the pond in the back and, though it was cold, it reminded me of the beauty in my life.

Then I went back in and wrote a column about the fear and anger and shame I felt at this attempted coup and about how the calming words of President-elect Joe Biden helped me to feel there was still hope. He faced a "monumental task," I wrote, to overcome the disastrous Trump presidency and return America to its place of dignity and stability as the world's symbol of democracy.

Which in large part, in a remarkably successful presidency, he did. But the rot in the Republican Party, a gold-plated chamber pot of fear, racism, ignorance, greed, corruption, cowardice, hypocrisy, bigotry, opportunism, threats, lies and lust for power fueled by religious extremism, has not yet been eradicated.

And President Joe Biden has been told by many of his formerly closest allies in the Democratic Party and much of the mainstream media that he is too old to finish the job.

I don't know. He's 81 and showing signs of mental and physical fatigue. But he knows how to do the job and understands right from wrong. Trump, meanwhile, is 78, a physical, moral and mental wreck and doesn't really care about the job, just the title and the perks. But Republicans apparently love him and too many Americans still don't understand the threat he and his enablers pose to that American democracy.

So as I watched the hummingbirds Sunday afternoon, I thought about what an act of selflessness it was for Biden, who clearly believes he can still do the job, to agree to step aside for someone younger, because, well because it's the right thing to do. The patriotic thing to do. The politically smart thing to do. At least that's what he had been constantly told for a month since his poor performance in the debate with Trump (whose litany of lies and accusations was largely ignored).

Now, Joe Biden, with a lifetime of service to country, has thought of country first and done his job again. He has stood aside for someone younger -- most likely Vice President Kamala Harris -- who can bring the fight to Trump (now the only old man in the race) and the Republicans and, more importantly, convince a lot of Democrats and other Americans to unite behind her to drive away the threat to America's future. To their future. Just like the hummingbirds did.

