General News   

Biden and Blinken are buying time for Netanyahu

Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

Mother's Day in the Middle East is March 21. Yesterday in Gaza, mothers and their families faced war, death and starvation: not the best environment for a cake, gifts and flowers. While people across the Middle East were celebrating with their mothers, the people in Gaza were wondering why Arab leaders were unable to come to their aid.

Nearly 32,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, and more than 74,000 injured amid mass destruction and the UN warns starvation has begun.

One woman in Gaza said, "Why are they worried about starvation? Is that worse than instant death from a bomb dropped on our heads?"

Blinken wasting time

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel today from Egypt on the third leg of his latest Middle East tour.

Blinken will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials after visiting Cairo on Thursday for talks with Arab foreign ministers about a Gaza cease-fire.

Indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas is underway in Doha, mediated by Qatar and Egypt and with the participation of the US, aimed at reaching a cease-fire and hostage exchange deal.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Tell A Friend