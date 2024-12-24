 
Login/Register Login | Register
103 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
General News   

Biden Isn't Going Quietly Into that Good Night

By       (Page 1 of 5 pages)   No comments

Ted Millar
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Ted Millar
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

In the 27 days until the inauguration of the most corrupt individual ever to ascend to the nation's highest office(again), it's easy to get caught up in the painful headlines about the federal budget, the debt ceiling, woefully inappropriate cabinet and ambassadorship appointments, and general dis-ease over the myriad unknowns confronting us over the next four years.

Good news often gets brushed aside, encouraging the opinion the outgoing Biden administration is just sitting on its hands running out the clock.

Well, here are some recent headlines demonstrating Joe Biden and congressional Democrats are still working for the American people.

First, a bipartisan majority of the U.S. Senate voted to pass the Social Security Fairness Act on Saturday.

This is a big deal, especially since dismantling Social Security and handing it off to Wall Street has been a consistent republican obsession since the Social Security Administration (SSA) was created in 1935.

With the next administration and Congress licking its chops over the prospect of finally getting its wish, this piece of legislation is particularly timely. First, it will eliminate the Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) and the Government Pension Offset (GPO). Added to the Social Security Act in 1983, these components reduce or eliminate retirement benefits for more than 2.4 million public service retirees, like police officers, firefighters, teachers, federal, state, and local government employees.

Reps. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) and Garret Graves (R-LA) reintroduced the bill last year, and it passed the House in November 327-75 after lawmakers applied a discharge petition to force a floor vote without republican leaders' approval. After it passed the Senate this weekend, Spanberger and Graves stated in a press release:

Finally, Congress showed up for the millions of Americans -- police officers, firefighters, teachers, federal employees, and other local and state public servants -- who worked a second job to care for their families or began a second career to afford to live. Congress showed up for the hundreds of thousands of widows and widowers who are denied their spouses' Social Security benefits while grappling with their loss. Virginians, Louisianans, and Americans across the country have for more than four decades implored their representatives in Congress to listen to their stories and protect their retirement security and ability to support their families. Today, a bipartisan majority of the U.S. Senate voted to correct this glaring injustice. We will not take our foot off the gas until this bill reaches the president's desk and is signed into law to repeal the WEP and GPO.

According to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO):

The WEP reduces benefits for retired or disabled workers who have fewer than 30 years of significant earnings from employment covered by Social Security if they also receive pensions on the basis of noncovered employment. The GPO reduces the spousal or surviving spousal benefits of people who receive pensions on the basis of noncovered employment.

American Federal of Teachers (AFT) President Randi Weingarten explained:

Today, justice was finally done for the millions of American workers who dedicated their lives to serving the public but had their retirements throttled by a punitive and unnecessary loophole.

Everyone knows a teacher, firefighter, law enforcement officer, nurse or public worker who's paid into Social Security year after year, only to have their payments curbed by the Windfall Elimination Provision and Government Pension Offset when they retire. Now, that penalty will be consigned to the dustbin of history, where it belongs.

Once President Biden signs the bill, the changes would apply to all benefits payable after last December.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Ted Millar Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Ted Millar is a writer and teacher. His work has been in featured in myriad literary journals, including Straight Forward Poetry, Better Than Starbucks, the Broke Bohemian, Caesura, Circle Show, Cactus Heart, Third Wednesday, and The Voices (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Biden Administration; Biden Appointments; Biden Harris; Biden Policy; Biden White House; History, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

FBI Apprehends Another Trump Supporter Plotting A Massacre

The GOP's "Little Secret" to Steal the White House

Discovered Documents Reveal Trump Tax and Bank Fraud

Republicans' Stance On HR 1 Confirms They Prefer A Rigged System

Rumors of Trump's Possible Drug Addiction Need to Be Taken Seriously

Bernie is Not a Socialist--He's a Traditional FDR Democrat

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend