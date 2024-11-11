 
Login/Register Login | Register
104 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Biden Could Secure His Legacy With This One Move

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

Carl Petersen
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Carl Petersen
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)
"I just start kissing them. It's like a magnet. Just kiss. I don't even wait. And when you're a star they let you do it. You can do anything,,,Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything."

- Donald Trump

Photo by Ruan Richard Rodrigues on Unsplash
Photo by Ruan Richard Rodrigues on Unsplash
(Image by Ruan Richard Rodrigues)   Details   DMCA

On Election Day 2016, I was living alone in a room in East Los Angeles, separated from my family as I prepared for my run against Monica Garcia in the 2017 LAUSD School Board race. As the results trickled in, I fielded many calls from my wife, who became more panicked as the night wore on. I did my best to calm her down by explaining what data was not in yet and what to look for.

Eventually, it became clear that Clinton did not have a path forward. I called up my wife to let her know: "You can panic now."

The results on that night were shocking and left me numb. A month earlier the Access Hollywood tape had been released, exposing Trump as a misogynist who was bragging about sexually assaulting women. Somehow it had not hurt him and he was about to ascend to the country's highest office. The glass ceiling had been approached but Hillary Clinton was unable to break it. Male dominance of the presidency was safe for at least another four years.

While Trump excused his words as "locker room talk", we now know that it was more than empty boasting. A jury found that Trump slammed E. Jean Carroll "into the wall [and] pulled down her tights". While Carroll also alleged that Trump "penetrated her with his penis", the jury could only agree that she was violated with a body part. While this does not meet New York's legal definition of "rape," Judge Kaplan found that "Trump 'raped' [Carroll] as many people commonly understand the word 'rape.'"

Confirming his status as the Misogynist in Chief, Trump's blustery defense included the claim that even though, in a photo, he had confused his victim with his ex-wife, Carroll was not his "type". What type of woman does Trump prefer when he is looking to commit crimes against women? It does not seem like he is very discerning as since the 1970s he "has been accused of rape, sexual assault, and sexual harassment, including non-consensual kissing or groping".

Knowing this information, the majority of the electorate still elected Trump to a second stint in the White House. With the experience of 2016 still fresh in my mind the result was not surprising, perhaps even expected. Without the protection of shock, I was instead overwhelmed with sadness. I also felt anxiety for marginalized populations, especially for women who must live with the fact that while we teach our children that anyone can grow up to become president, that is only true if they are born with a penis.

As I drove down the freeway the day after the election I was passed by a car adorned with multiple Trump flags celebrating the great "victory". The license plate read "GRB EM". Voters like this did not vote for Trump despite his misogyny; they worship him because of it.

While Americans have proven again that they are not ready for a female president, Biden has the ability to show them that a woman can do the job. When he stepped aside to let Harris run, he showed that he was willing to put his love of country over his personal needs. He must once again summon the courage to do what is right and resign the presidency making Kamala Harris the 47th president.

Admittedly, a move to make Harris the President for the lame-duck term would be mostly symbolic. However, that symbolism would be immensely important to girls who watched this election with the hope that they could see the glass ceiling broken. If he takes this action we can be honest when we tell our sons and daughters that anyone can be president. That is as long as they work hard enough and curry favor with the billionaires who fund our politicians.

The move would also play havoc with Trump's grift machine. All of the merchandise pre-ordered from China emblazoned with a "47" would suddenly become worthless.

_____
Carl Petersen is a parent advocate for public education, particularly for students with special education needs, who serves as the Education Chair for the Northridge East Neighborhood Council. As a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race, he was endorsed by Network for Public Education (NPE) Action. Dr. Diane Ravitch has called him "a valiant fighter for public schools in Los Angeles." For links to his blogs, please visit www.ChangeTheLAUSD.com. Opinions are his own.

Rate It | View Ratings

Carl Petersen Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Carl Petersen is a parent, an advocate for students with special education needs, an elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council, a member of the LAUSD's CAC, and was a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race. During the campaign, the Network for Public Education (NPE) Action endorsed him, and Dr. Diane Ravitch called him a " (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Female Glass Ceiling, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Make it a Headline When Trump Actually Tells the Truth

California Senate Candidate Alison Hartson on Education

Three Headlines That Got Buried Last Week

Finding Hope in Florida

Bright Shiny Objects: Trump's Real Art is Diverting Attention

If Money Continues to Talk, We're Screwed

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend