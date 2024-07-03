 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 7/3/24

Biden Could Finish His Career As a Hero or a Jerk

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Watch: Biden Stumbles Over His Words During Debate Against Trump | WSJ News President Biden stumbled and appeared to lose his train of thought as he discussed healthcare, while on the debate stage with ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: WSJ News)   Details   DMCA

Biden's debate performance proved that he is no longer able to function at an adequate cognitive level for the presidency. He should resign immediately and let Kamala Harris become president. That would make him a hero.

Unfortunately, he is surrounded by power-hungry people advising him. It is highly unlikely that he is making decisions anymore. They are being made by Jill Biden and his chief of staff Jeff Zients, and others.

It doesn't matter today that Joe Biden is a good man or did a good job before. It doesn't matter today that Donald Trump is a horrible person and a threat to democracy. What matters is that Joe Biden is going to lose the race and is not cognitivelyfunctioning competently as president. Now. Biden will not only lose the race but he will take down the Senate and the House for the Democrats, and cause the loss of thousands of down ticket races.

If the good, hero Joe can actually surface enough to stand up to the people around him desperately grasping to hold on to his power, and he can actually resign, then he'll be a hero.

Kamala Harris will become the first female president. The Democratic convention will be able to make a decision on which candidate should run. There is enough time for many Poles to be run to determine who would be the best candidate. It is far too early to make that decision now. But I am certain that most candidates, once Biden is clearly out of the picture will perform better than Trump in the polls. I have a feeling the Biden Harris Delegates will go with Harris.

Biden's defenders are using specious arguments. They say that it was a one-time bad debate, and others have bad debates, but their brains were working. His cognitive functioning was so diminished. It shows us that he should not be president for one more day. It's not just about the election. They say that he gave a great speech the next day, but we all know that he was reading someone else's words from a teleprompter, so that argument is a specious diversion.

They say that he was tired and jet-lagged, but if being tired or jet lagged causes his brain to stop functioning then he is no longer qualified to be president or candidate.

Explain to me how, if you don't think that Biden's qualified to be candidate, how he is also not qualified to be president either.

And don't worry about other Democratic presidential candidates not pulling perfectly now. Biden has to be clearly out of the picture for the polling to reflect the real situation.

I'll say it one more time. If you don't think Biden should be running in the election, then he should not be president now. And Joe can and probably will do the right, the noble thing and resign with an endorsement and transfer of campaign funds to whichever candidate is chosen at the Democratic convention. This is far from perfect. The convention delegates will mostly be centrist democratic party apparatchiks. You can be certain that a progressive will not be chosen and it will probably be someone AIPAC supports.

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Meryl Ann Butler

At this point, I don't feel like my vote is for president no matter who is running, it's for SCOTUS.

If Biden can do what people suggest, which is take his new power and add 4 more Supreme Court Justices, and get rid of the Electoral College, that would make him a hero to me, I don't really care if Jill is the actual president, we could do worse.

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 4, 2024 at 12:49:01 AM

