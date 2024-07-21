Biden Bows Out, Harris-Williamson Debate On the Horizon?



VP Kamala Harris and Candidate Marianne Williamson

Since President Biden has bowed out of the presidential race, throwing his support to Vice President Kamala Harris, will that open the door to debates between Harris and the other current presidential candidate, Marianne Williamson?

I hope it does! These two women have lots to say that Americans need to hear, and I am sure neither one will try to hypnotize with crazy word salad nor fall asleep at the podium.

These are two savvy and intelligent women, America would do well to listen to both of them.