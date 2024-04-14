Life Arts 4/14/2024 at 2:04 AM EDT



''Benjamine Bibi Netanyahu in the London Opera'

Bibi King (a song)

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



Why blow up the Dome of the Rock

when there are other ways you can show, not talk

show you're the co*k of the walk

down that ol' Middle East Way?

.



Let Hamas do the talkin for ya

like they something out that ol' mean Torah

yeah, you knew they'd come, knew they'd play

get all gidgy gidgy gidgy, and you'd blow them away

.



Some people say they can smell a catty fat rat

other people say, no, it's just ol' yasser arafat

