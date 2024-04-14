Bibi King (a song)
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
Why blow up the Dome of the Rock
when there are other ways you can show, not talk
show you're the co*k of the walk
down that ol' Middle East Way?
.
Let Hamas do the talkin for ya
like they something out that ol' mean Torah
yeah, you knew they'd come, knew they'd play
get all gidgy gidgy gidgy, and you'd blow them away
.
Some people say they can smell a catty fat rat
other people say, no, it's just ol' yasser arafat
