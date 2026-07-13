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Beyond the Bombs: Iran's Political Crossroads, the Return of American Air Power, and the Emerging Role of Mohammad Baghe

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Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.
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Beyond the Bombs: Iran's Political Crossroads
Beyond the Bombs: Iran's Political Crossroads
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Introduction

The recent return of American air strikes against military targets inside Iran represents far more than another episode in the long and often volatile confrontation between Washington and Tehran. While the immediate attention of governments and media has naturally focused on missiles, military installations, casualty reports, and the possibility of further escalation, the more consequential story may ultimately lie elsewhere. History repeatedly demonstrates that wars rarely end where they begin. They reshape political institutions, redistribute authority among competing elites, expose the strengths and weaknesses of governing systems, and often accelerate political transitions that were already quietly underway. In that respect, the current conflict deserves to be understood not merely as a military confrontation but as a catalyst for profound political change within the Islamic Republic itself.

At the time of this writing, publicly available information indicates that the United States has conducted a series of military strikes against Iranian facilities associated primarily with missile forces, air-defense systems, naval infrastructure, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), particularly in southern Iran near the Strait of Hormuz. Although many aspects of these operations have been acknowledged by American officials, numerous operational details remain disputed. Iranian state media, Western governments, and independent news organizations continue to report differing accounts regarding the precise scope of the attacks, the extent of the damage, and the effectiveness of subsequent Iranian retaliation. Consequently, any serious analysis must distinguish carefully between verified facts, credible reporting, and informed interpretation. Maintaining this distinction is particularly important during wartime, when information itself becomes an instrument of national strategy and competing governments actively seek to shape international perceptions.

The military dimension of the conflict is undoubtedly important, yet it is unlikely to constitute its most enduring legacy. Air campaigns can destroy missile batteries, radar stations, command centers, or naval facilities, but they cannot by themselves determine the political future of a nation. Military operations invariably influence domestic politics by altering the balance of power among institutions and individuals. Leaders who demonstrate competence under crisis often emerge with greater authority, while others lose influence regardless of their formal positions. Every major conflict in modern history has illustrated this dynamic. Wars accelerate political evolution by rewarding effective governance and exposing institutional weaknesses that might otherwise have remained hidden.

Iran appears to be entering precisely such a period of political transformation. The cumulative effects of prolonged regional tensions, economic sanctions, military confrontation, and leadership uncertainty have created conditions under which internal political relationships are evolving rapidly. Although the opaque nature of Iran's political system makes definitive conclusions difficult, available evidence suggests that decision-making authority is becoming increasingly concentrated among a relatively small group of experienced political and security figures capable of coordinating military, governmental, and administrative institutions during a period of exceptional national stress.

Among these individuals, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has attracted growing attention. Long recognized as a former commander of the IRGC Air Force, former mayor of Tehran, and current Speaker of Parliament, Ghalibaf has often been viewed internationally through the narrow prism of his official titles. Such a characterization, however, understates his broader significance within Iran's political architecture. Over the past several years-- and particularly during the current crisis-- he appears to have consolidated a unique position that bridges several influential constituencies within the Islamic Republic. He possesses revolutionary credentials respected by the security establishment while simultaneously maintaining a reputation as an administrator concerned with governance, institutional efficiency, and economic management. Unlike some ideological figures whose political influence rests primarily upon revolutionary rhetoric, Ghalibaf has consistently projected himself as a manager of the state.

Whether this evolving role ultimately translates into greater long-term political authority remains uncertain. Iranian politics has repeatedly demonstrated its capacity for unexpected realignments, concealed negotiations, and sudden shifts in leadership dynamics. Moreover, many of the most consequential political decisions within the Islamic Republic continue to occur behind closed doors, making external analysis inherently tentative. Nevertheless, the available evidence suggests that Ghalibaf's influence has grown during this period of crisis, not because he represents a departure from the Islamic Republic, but because he appears increasingly capable of integrating military experience, governmental administration, and pragmatic statecraft at a moment when the system requires all three.

c The Return of American Air Power: Reconstructing the Military Campaign

The renewed American military campaign against Iran did not emerge in isolation. Rather, it represented the culmination of several weeks of mounting tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway that has long occupied a central place in Iranian strategic thinking and in American security policy in the Persian Gulf. Following a period of fragile calm and intermittent diplomatic contacts, the security environment deteriorated rapidly after attacks on commercial shipping in and around the Strait of Hormuz. According to U.S. Central Command, Iranian forces or forces acting under Iranian direction attacked multiple commercial vessels navigating one of the world's busiest maritime corridors, prompting Washington to conclude that Tehran had violated the existing ceasefire arrangements and posed an immediate threat to freedom of navigation. Iranian officials rejected the American characterization of these events, insisting that they retained the sovereign right to regulate maritime traffic through waters adjacent to their coastline and accusing Washington of using isolated incidents as a pretext for renewed military action.

Against this background, President Donald Trump authorized a new series of military operations directed primarily against Iran's southern defense network. According to official statements released by U.S. Central Command, the campaign sought to impose what military planners described as "heavy costs" on the forces responsible for threatening commercial shipping while avoiding attacks on civilian infrastructure or broad economic targets. Initial operations reportedly concentrated on missile launch complexes, coastal radar installations, drone facilities, air-defense systems, logistics centers, and naval positions associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Several independent news organizations also reported strikes in the vicinity of Bandar Abbas, Sirik, Qeshm Island, and other strategically important locations overlooking the Strait of Hormuz, although not every reported target has been independently verified. Analysts should therefore distinguish between locations confirmed by official statements and those identified through secondary reporting that remain subject to further confirmation.

What made this campaign noteworthy was not simply the number of targets struck but the operational pattern itself. Rather than conducting isolated punitive raids, American forces appear to have pursued a systematic effort to degrade the military architecture supporting Iran's anti-access and area-denial strategy in the Persian Gulf. Over successive waves of attacks, U.S. aircraft, naval forces, and reportedly unmanned systems targeted the interconnected components of Iran's coastal defense network. Radar stations were intended to detect approaching naval forces; air-defense batteries protected missile sites from aerial attack; missile launchers threatened commercial shipping; drone facilities extended surveillance and targeting capability over the Gulf; and IRGC naval installations supported the fast attack craft that have long formed the backbone of Iran's asymmetric maritime doctrine. Taken together, these targets suggest a campaign designed not merely to punish Iran but to reduce its capacity to interfere with maritime commerce through one of the world's most strategically important waterways.

The scale of the campaign expanded over several days. American officials stated that more than eighty military targets were struck during one phase of the operation, while later reporting indicated that well over one hundred military objectives had been engaged as the campaign continued. These figures should be interpreted cautiously because official target counts do not necessarily correspond to the destruction of distinct military installations; a single military complex may contain numerous individual aim points. Nevertheless, there is broad agreement that this represented one of the largest American air operations directed against Iranian military infrastructure since the current crisis began.

Iran responded in a manner largely consistent with its long-established doctrine of calibrated retaliation. Rather than attempting a direct conventional confrontation with American naval and air forces, Tehran reportedly launched missiles and drones toward military facilities hosting U.S. personnel in several Gulf countries while simultaneously declaring that the Strait of Hormuz was effectively closed to unauthorized maritime traffic. American officials disputed that claim, insisting that international shipping lanes remained open under U.S. naval protection, although commercial traffic through the Strait declined sharply as insurers, shipping companies, and energy markets reacted to the increased risk of military confrontation. Even where shipping continued, vessels operated under significantly heightened security conditions, illustrating that strategic disruption does not require a complete physical blockade. The perception of danger alone can alter commercial behavior and generate substantial economic consequences.

Perhaps the most important lesson emerging from the military campaign is not the number of missiles fired or facilities damaged but the degree to which both governments continue to pursue limited political objectives despite increasingly intense military exchanges. The available evidence does not presently indicate that Washington is conducting a comprehensive campaign aimed at occupying Iranian territory or overthrowing the Islamic Republic. Instead, the pattern of operations appears directed toward degrading specific military capabilities associated with maritime coercion and regional deterrence. Likewise, Iran's response, although forceful, has remained largely consistent with its long-standing strategy of imposing costs through asymmetric means rather than inviting a direct conventional war with the United States. Whether this mutual restraint can survive further escalation remains uncertain, but it suggests that both governments continue to calibrate military action with an awareness of the catastrophic consequences that an unrestricted regional war would almost certainly produce. That distinction is essential, for it frames the current conflict not as an unlimited war for national survival but as a dangerous contest in which military operations remain closely tied to political calculation.

conditions for a more pragmatic phase in Iranian politics.

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I was born and raised in Tehran, Iran, and came to the United States in 1976 to study psychology. Over time, America became my home, and I later became a U.S. citizen. My professional career has centered on clinical neuropsychology, particularly (more...)
 
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Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.

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Beyond the Headlines: Why the Political Consequences Matter Most

One of the central arguments of this article is that military campaigns can destroy infrastructure far more easily than they can reshape political systems. History repeatedly shows that bombing may alter the military balance, but lasting political change depends on institutions, leadership, public legitimacy, and diplomacy.

My hope is that readers from different political perspectives will engage with the evidence presented rather than with preconceived narratives. Whether one supports or opposes the policies of Washington, Tehran, or Jerusalem, the real challenge is understanding how wars change societies long after the explosions end. I welcome thoughtful criticism and alternative perspectives grounded in evidence and respectful dialogue.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 13, 2026 at 7:15:00 AM

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The Hidden Battlefield: America's Regional Base Network

One strategic aspect of this conflict that deserves greater attention is the role of the United States' regional military infrastructure. Public discussion understandably focuses on bombing campaigns inside Iran and missile exchanges across the Gulf. Yet the real operational center of gravity may lie elsewhere-- in the extensive network of American military bases stretching from Jordan and Iraq to Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and beyond.

These installations are far more than places where troops are stationed. They function as a single, integrated military system linked by secure satellite communications, airborne early-warning aircraft, intelligence fusion centers, long-range radar, missile-defense batteries, logistics hubs, command-and-control facilities, and real-time data networks. Together, they create a regional architecture that enables the United States to detect missile launches, coordinate air operations, protect shipping lanes, rapidly reinforce threatened sectors, and project military power across the Middle East.

Jordan illustrates this strategic reality particularly well. Although geographically distant from the Strait of Hormuz and the principal combat zones inside Iran, Jordan hosts important U.S. military facilities that contribute to regional surveillance, logistics, air operations, and missile defense. Because of its geographic position between the Levant, Iraq, and the Arabian Peninsula, Jordan serves as a valuable link in the broader command-and-control network supporting American operations throughout the region. Reports of Iranian missile attacks directed at U.S. facilities in Jordan underscore the importance Tehran appears to assign to these installations.

This helps explain why repeated attacks on American bases continue even after radar systems, communications equipment, or other facilities have reportedly been damaged. Modern military bases are designed with redundancy and rapid repair capability. Repeated strikes can delay repairs, interrupt flight operations, force aircraft and personnel to disperse, complicate logistics, and require the continuous expenditure of expensive interceptor missiles such as Patriot and THAAD. Even when physical damage is limited, the operational disruption can be be strategically significant.

At the same time, the United States is attempting to preserve and strengthen this regional network because it provides the operational backbone for sustained military operations. Recent U.S. strikes have concentrated on Iranian coastal radar sites, command-and-control facilities, integrated air-defense systems, missile infrastructure, and anti-ship capabilities. The objective appears to be not merely the destruction of military equipment, but the systematic degradation of Iran's ability to coordinate operations and threaten American forces and commercial shipping in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

What is emerging, therefore, is not simply a contest between aircraft and missiles. It is increasingly a competition between two highly integrated military systems. The United States seeks to preserve an interconnected regional network capable of projecting overwhelming conventional power. Iran seeks to disrupt that network sufficiently to increase the financial, operational, and political costs of continued American military engagement.

This broader perspective reinforces one of the central arguments of my article. Modern wars are no longer decided solely by the destruction of individual targets. They are increasingly determined by which side can better preserve the integrity of its command systems, intelligence networks, logistics, political resilience, and strategic adaptability. The true battlefield extends well beyond the front lines-- it encompasses the interconnected military architecture that makes sustained operations possible. Ultimately, strategic success will depend not simply on whose missiles are more accurate, but on which side can sustain its military system, maintain political cohesion, and achieve its long-term objectives under the pressures of an increasingly complex and multidimensional conflict.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 14, 2026 at 8:51:48 AM

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