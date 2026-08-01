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OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 8/1/26  

Beyond Designations: Is Washington Quietly Dismantling the Muslim Brotherhood's Financial Network?

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Jaouad Jaouani
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Washington's latest sanctions may signal something far more consequential than another routine counterterrorism announcement. Rather than targeting only organisations or their public leaders, the United States appears increasingly focused on dismantling the financial architecture that, according to US authorities, sustains parts of the Muslim Brotherhood's international network and provides support for Hamas.

For more than two decades, US counterterrorism policy has relied primarily on designating organisations, sanctioning prominent individuals, and disrupting militant leadership. The latest measures announced by the US Treasury Department, however, suggest that Washington may now be entering a different phase-- one in which financial infrastructure, rather than political labels alone, has become the central battleground.

The recent designation of Mahmoud El-Ebiary, identified by the Treasury Department as Secretary-General of the Muslim Brotherhood's General Secretariat, alongside several individuals and entities, initially appeared to be another routine sanctions announcement. A closer examination, however, reveals a broader strategic message. Instead of concentrating solely on public figures, the sanctions target what US authorities describe as an international network of charities, commercial entities, and financial channels allegedly involved in supporting Hamas.

This may prove to be the most significant aspect of the latest measures. For years, political debate in Washington revolved around whether the Muslim Brotherhood itself should be designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization. Despite repeated legislative proposals and political pressure, successive US administrations declined to adopt such a comprehensive designation.

Instead, the current approach appears considerably more targeted. Rather than attempting to outlaw an entire movement operating under different legal and political frameworks across multiple countries, Washington is increasingly focusing on the individuals, institutions, and financial mechanisms that US authorities believe facilitate support for Hamas.

If this interpretation is correct, the United States is not abandoning its long-standing counterterrorism policy-- it is refining it. The emphasis appears to be shifting from symbolic legal classifications toward dismantling the financial ecosystems that, according to US authorities, enable transnational networks to function.

According to the Treasury Department, El-Ebiary coordinated fundraising campaigns and maintained links with institutions previously sanctioned for alleged financial ties to Hamas. The Treasury alleges that these activities formed part of a broader financial structure supporting the organisation. These allegations remain those of the US government within the framework of its counterterrorism sanctions regime. Nevertheless, the designation carries political significance beyond a single individual. It suggests that Washington increasingly regards financial facilitators operating behind the scenes as strategically important targets.

Unlike political leaders or public spokespersons, financial coordinators rarely attract media attention. Yet modern counterterrorism strategies increasingly recognise that individuals responsible for fundraising, coordinating charitable organisations, or facilitating international financial transfers may play a more decisive role in sustaining transnational organisations than those occupying visible leadership positions.

The geographical scope of the latest sanctions further reinforces this shift. Alongside individuals, the Treasury designated entities based in Turkey, Indonesia, and Gaza, reflecting Washington's assessment that financial support networks extend far beyond the Middle East itself. According to US authorities, these networks may rely on charitable organisations, commercial enterprises, informal money transfer systems, and, increasingly, digital financial technologies operating across multiple jurisdictions.

This evolution raises broader questions extending well beyond the Muslim Brotherhood. As governments intensify efforts to dismantle international financial networks associated with organisations they consider security threats, they also face the challenge of protecting legitimate humanitarian organisations operating in conflict zones. Maintaining a clear distinction between lawful charitable activity and illicit financial support will become increasingly important as sanctions regimes continue to expand.

The latest measures also carry significant implications for America's international partners, particularly in Europe, where thousands of charities and non-profit organisations operate across borders. Greater scrutiny of financial compliance, stricter transparency requirements, and closer cooperation between financial intelligence units are likely to become increasingly prominent features of future transatlantic counterterrorism policy.

It is difficult to separate these developments from the broader reassessment of international security priorities following the attacks of 7 October 2023. Since then, the United States and several allied governments have intensified efforts to identify and disrupt financial channels believed to support Hamas and other armed groups. Rather than relying exclusively on traditional sanctions targeting organisations or high-profile figures, policymakers increasingly appear convinced that disrupting financial infrastructure may deliver more sustainable long-term results.

Whether this strategy will significantly weaken networks associated with the Muslim Brotherhood remains uncertain. History suggests that organisations subjected to sustained financial pressure often adapt by developing alternative funding mechanisms, including informal transfer systems, cryptocurrencies, or intermediary structures operating outside conventional banking channels. The long-term effectiveness of this strategy will therefore depend not only on the breadth of sanctions but also on governments' ability to adapt to an increasingly complex global financial landscape.

Nevertheless, the latest Treasury action indicates that Washington may be moving beyond the long-running political debate over whether to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organisation. Instead, it appears increasingly focused on dismantling what US authorities describe as the financial ecosystems linking members of the Brotherhood to Hamas' fundraising activities.

Whether this strategy ultimately succeeds remains uncertain. What is becoming increasingly clear, however, is that US counterterrorism policy is evolving. The future of this struggle may depend less on legal designations than on governments' ability to identify, expose, and disrupt the financial ecosystems that allow transnational organisations to survive. If this trajectory continues, Washington's latest sanctions may be remembered not simply as another round of financial restrictions, but as the beginning of a new phase in the global fight against terrorism financing.

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Jaouad Jaouani is a Moroccan freelance journalist, political analyst, and researcher currently pursuing a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication at Ibn Tofail University. His work focuses on geopolitics, North African affairs, the (more...)
 
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Beyond Designations: Is Washington Quietly Dismantling the Muslim Brotherhood's Financial Network?

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