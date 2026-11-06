 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 6 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 11/6/26  

Bernie’s Blue Wave: Standing in the Shadows, He Focused the Light

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)   No comments, 3 series
Author 1820
Managing Editor
Meryl Ann Butler
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Meryl Ann Butler
Become a Fan
  (82 fans)

Bernie's Blue Wave
Bernie's Blue Wave
(Image by Art Direction, Concept & Original Sketch: Meryl Ann Butler; illustration generated by AI)   Details   DMCA

Ten years ago, Bernie Sanders launched a political revolution.

He challenged the billionaires, the corporate establishment, and a political system that had stopped representing ordinary Americans. But his campaign was sabotaged from within his own party.

Still, Bernie didn't abandon the revolution. He kept traveling, speaking, organizing, encouraging young candidates, and insisting that a government of, by, and for the people was still possible.

Like a Timex. Takes a licking and keeps on ticking.

For a decade Bernie Sanders has been cultivating a Bamboo Grove of Democratic Socialists.

Some bamboos can develop extensive underground networks of roots and rhizomes for years before becoming visible. Then they emerge in a geometric progression of new shoots that begin growing wild and fast. It only seems sudden.

Bernie’s 2016 presidential campaign brought ideas into the national spotlight that the political establishment had long dismissed as unrealistic, radical, or just impossible. Medicare for All. Tuition-free public colleges. A living wage. An economy that works for working people instead of concentrating wealth in the hands of billionaires.

Underneath all the distracting MAGA drama, something else was happening. Ideas. Networks. Organizing.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Zohran Mamdani. More candidates began openly embracing ideas that had once been considered political suicide. Below the distractions of the red turbulence, a powerful blue current was gathering strength in the depths.

For decades, politicians had used the word “socialist”--a la Joe McCarthy--to scare voters away from proposals that would improve their lives.

Then candidates who openly identified as democratic socialists won elections.

Bernie kept singing the same refrain until more Americans began listening—and questioning what they'd been taught about socialism. Voters began to consider the policies themselves instead of automatically rejecting a label.

In the 2026 mid-terms, six Democratic Socialists of America-backed candidates won seats in Congress: Melat Kiros of Colorado, Claire Valdez and Darializa Avila Chevalier of New York, Angela Gonzales-Torres of California, Donavan McKinney of Michigan, and Chris Rabb of Pennsylvania. Four are women. Democratic socialists Nithya Raman and Janeese Lewis George won mayoral races in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., respectively. A movement once dismissed as politically impossible was electing leaders from coast to coast.

A nation looked at Mamdani’s New York and said, “I’ll have what they’re having."

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Meryl Ann Butler Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Meryl Ann Butler is an award-winning artist, author, educator, and Managing Editor of OpEdNews, where her articles and other contributions have received more than 4.5 million views. She has written for OpEdNews since 2004 and has been Managing (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): 2026 Elections; 2026 Mid-terms; Bernie Revolution; Bernie Sanders; Bernie Supporters; Blue States; Blue Wave; Revolution, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Women in Politics"

The Blue Wave Wears Heels - Newly Updated Nov.6! (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 11/04/2026
The Tide Turns with a Huge Blue Wave (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 11/04/2025
Katie "Badass White Board Goddess" Porter Announces Bid for Senate (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 01/10/2023
View All 53 Articles in "Women in Politics"
Series: "Bernie Sanders"

Sanders: No more arms sales to Netanyahu (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 11/18/2024
Sanders, Colleagues Move to Block Arms Sales to Israel, Vote Likely Wed. (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 11/18/2024
Genocide in Gaza, Sanders Intervenes (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 09/26/2024
View All 168 Articles in "Bernie Sanders"
Series: "Blue Wave: Dems Winning Elections"

The Blue Wave Wears Heels - Newly Updated Nov.6! (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 11/04/2026
The Tide Turns with a Huge Blue Wave (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 11/04/2025
Dem Flips Virginia State Senate Seat (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 01/11/2023
View All 89 Articles in "Blue Wave: Dems Winning Elections"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

CEO Ridiculed for Raising Minimum Wage to $70K Has the Last Laugh

The Eclipse as Cosmic Muse

The Bizarre Theft of Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski's Miracle Cancer Cure

Mysterious Bayou Sinkhole Continues to Cave In: Radiation, Hydrocarbons Detected

Tips for Avoiding Coronavirus

Relentless Bayou Corne Sinkhole Nearly 30 Times Original Size (UPDATED with Cave-In Video)

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend