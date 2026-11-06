Bernie’s Blue Wave: Standing in the Shadows, He Focused the Light



Bernie's Blue Wave

(Image by Art Direction, Concept & Original Sketch: Meryl Ann Butler; illustration generated by AI) Details DMCA



Ten years ago, Bernie Sanders launched a political revolution.

He challenged the billionaires, the corporate establishment, and a political system that had stopped representing ordinary Americans. But his campaign was sabotaged from within his own party.

Still, Bernie didn't abandon the revolution. He kept traveling, speaking, organizing, encouraging young candidates, and insisting that a government of, by, and for the people was still possible.

Like a Timex. Takes a licking and keeps on ticking.

For a decade Bernie Sanders has been cultivating a Bamboo Grove of Democratic Socialists.

Some bamboos can develop extensive underground networks of roots and rhizomes for years before becoming visible. Then they emerge in a geometric progression of new shoots that begin growing wild and fast. It only seems sudden.

Bernie’s 2016 presidential campaign brought ideas into the national spotlight that the political establishment had long dismissed as unrealistic, radical, or just impossible. Medicare for All. Tuition-free public colleges. A living wage. An economy that works for working people instead of concentrating wealth in the hands of billionaires.

Underneath all the distracting MAGA drama, something else was happening. Ideas. Networks. Organizing.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Zohran Mamdani. More candidates began openly embracing ideas that had once been considered political suicide. Below the distractions of the red turbulence, a powerful blue current was gathering strength in the depths.

For decades, politicians had used the word “socialist”--a la Joe McCarthy--to scare voters away from proposals that would improve their lives.

Then candidates who openly identified as democratic socialists won elections.

Bernie kept singing the same refrain until more Americans began listening—and questioning what they'd been taught about socialism. Voters began to consider the policies themselves instead of automatically rejecting a label.

In the 2026 mid-terms, six Democratic Socialists of America-backed candidates won seats in Congress: Melat Kiros of Colorado, Claire Valdez and Darializa Avila Chevalier of New York, Angela Gonzales-Torres of California, Donavan McKinney of Michigan, and Chris Rabb of Pennsylvania. Four are women. Democratic socialists Nithya Raman and Janeese Lewis George won mayoral races in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., respectively. A movement once dismissed as politically impossible was electing leaders from coast to coast.

A nation looked at Mamdani’s New York and said, “I’ll have what they’re having."

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