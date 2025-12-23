Benefits other Nations Have That Republicans Prevent Americans From Having

Here are 25 benefits that are often considered "unreasonable" or "too Progressive" or socialist in U.S. political discourse. But they are available-- in many other countries to citizens. For each, I've included how many countries offer it and examples:

When attack ads go after a person's personal life or history, come back by saying that those ads are just trying to prevent constituents from getting all these benefits that all these other countries have. It's just distraction tactics

These were derived with the help of AI

1. Tuition-Free University Education

Available in at least 22 countries.

Countries: Germany, Norway, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Austria, Slovenia, Czech Republic, France (nominal fees), Scotland, Brazil, Greece, Turkey, and more.

2. Universal Healthcare for All Citizens

Available in over 70 countries.

Countries: UK, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Australia, Italy, Norway, Spain, Sweden, South Korea, Taiwan.

3. Paid Parental Leave (Both Parents)

Available in over 100 countries.

Countries: Sweden, Norway, Iceland, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lithuania, and more.

4. Free School Meals (Healthy Food for All Students K-12)

Available in at least 25 countries.

Countries: Finland, Sweden, Estonia, India, Brazil, South Korea, Scotland, and others.

5. Universal Childcare or Heavily Subsidized Childcare

