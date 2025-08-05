 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
General News    H2'ed 8/5/25  

Beirut walks a political tightrope without a safety net

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments

Steven Sahiounie
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Steven Sahiounie
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

Lebanon's government is scheduled to convene on August 5 to deliberate the highly sensitive issue of exclusive state control over arms. The session has sparked speculation regarding potential absence or boycotts by Hezbollah-aligned ministers, including Labor Minister Mohammad Haidar and Finance Minister Yassine Jaber. This follows remarks by Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem, firmly rejecting the party's disarmament. The debate unfolds against the backdrop of persistent Israeli occupation of five strategic points along the southern border and recurrent attacks on Hezbollah's personnel and infrastructure.

The unresolved equation of "withdrawal versus disarmament" remains mired in conflicting interpretations of the November 27 ceasefire agreement.

U.S. mediation-- led by Amos Hochstein, Morgan Ortagus, and recently Tom Barrack-- has reached a critical juncture, with Washington threatening to suspend its efforts unless tangible progress is achieved.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health reported four casualties following Israeli airstrikes on southern and Beqaa regions. Army Commander General Rodolphe Heikal reiterated that Israeli occupation impedes the full deployment of Lebanese forces, despite robust cooperation with UNIFIL and local community support.

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam emphasized that Lebanon's stability hinges on unifying the military's role and consolidating weapons under state control, in line with the Taif Agreement and the government's ministerial declaration. France's embassy echoed this sentiment, reaffirming its support for the Lebanese Armed Forces to assume exclusive armament responsibility across all territories.

Israel's Defense Ministry confirmed targeting Hezbollah's precision missile production site. Both the U.S. and Saudi Arabia have expressed dissatisfaction with the Lebanese government's sluggish disarmament efforts, warning of potential escalation.

General Heikal outlined priorities for border security and internal stability, including counterterrorism efforts and coordination with Syrian authorities. The Lebanese army remains on high alert, closely monitoring extremist group activities and maintaining crisis readiness despite growing threats.

Reliable sources suggest that Tuesday's government session will proceed with full sectarian representation. Observers anticipate that the cabinet will approve a framework to enforce weapons exclusivity and delegate implementation to the Higher Defense Council, potentially with General Heikal attending to present the army's execution plan.

Hezbollah has reportedly initiated dialogue with the presidency and military leadership ahead of the session. The party, significantly weakened by recent clashes with Israel, has seen substantial losses in leadership and infrastructure.

Nevertheless, it views the disarmament push as a threat to national defense, alleging U.S. bias toward Israeli interests and warning of existential risks. Economic officials have highlighted Lebanon's fragile reliance on imports-- covering 86% of food needs-- and reassured the public of a strategic stockpile sufficient for four months, contingent on open borders and functioning ports.

Emergency provisions also include fuel, gas, and flour reserves, and authorities report a notable absence of panic during past crises.

On January 3, 2025, US President Donald Trump appointed Morgan Ortagus as Deputy Special Envoy for Peace in the Middle East. She had worked closely with Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner during Trump's first term in office, and had become an enthusiastic convert to the Jewish religion.

However, on her visits to Lebanon she was reported to have clashed with Lebanese Army Commander Rodolphe Haykal, and President Joseph Aoun had told American authorities he was dissatisfied with Ortagus' style and undiplomatic communications with Lebanese officials. Ortagus finally took aim at Lebanese politicians, and insulted ex-MP Walid Jumblatt directly. She was later reassigned away from Lebanon. Israeli media bemoaned the departure of Ortagus, whom they perceived as a staunch supporter of Israel.

Tom Barrack, an American of Lebanese ancestry, was appointed successor to Ortagus, while holding down the roles of U.S. Ambassador to Turkey and U.S. special envoy for Syria. He became accused of making contradictory statements regarding Hezbollah and the sensitive issue of the group's weapons. He has apparently been relieved of the Lebanese file, since his twitter account now says: U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Turkiye and Special Envoy for Syria. In July, Barrack visited Lebanon twice, meeting with President Joseph Aoun, and then with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam. During his first trip, he received Lebanon's response to an American proposal aimed at restoring stability in southern Lebanon and including the disarmament of Hezbollah.

The U.S. "roadmap" focuses on coordinating Israel's withdrawal from southern Lebanon and the disarming Hezbollah. The goal of the plan envisions weapons to be held by the Lebanese Army, Internal Security Forces, General Security, State Security, Customs, and Municipal Police, which was stipulated in the cease-fire agreement.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Steven Sahiounie Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

I am Steven Sahiounie Syrian American two time award winning journalist and political commentator Living in Lattakia Syria.I am the chief editor of MidEastDiscours I have been reporting about Syria and the Middle East for about 8 years

Related Topic(s): Israel; Israeli Lebanon Conflict; Lebanon; Lebanon; Lebanon County, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Free Syrian Army Sold Kayla Mueller to ISIS

Ukraine and its Nazis

"War is inevitable between Israel and Hezbollah", interview with Abbas Zalzali

Lebanese migrant boat sunk off Tripoli with 60 onboard

US proxy wars in Ukraine, Syria, and China may be next

Like Cuba in 1962, is Ukraine a chessboard for superpowers?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend