Exclusive to OpEd News:
Behind Closed Doors: Why U.S. Officials Are Losing Patience with Norway

Alex Rut

What happens when even America's oldest allies stop acting like allies?

As the war in Ukraine drags into its fourth year and the West tries to project unity in the face of Russian aggression, one of the most surprising fractures is not in Eastern Europe -- but in the far North. Once seen as a rock-solid NATO partner, Norway is now quietly drifting away from Washington, prompting concerns inside the White House about the health of the Western alliance.

At issue: missed security commitments, stalled military aid to Ukraine, and a growing wave of public anti-American rhetoric from Norwegian officials -- some of it targeting President Donald Trump personally. What began as grumbling from the backbenches has evolved into an open, strategic critique of U.S. policy, one that many in Washington see as indistinguishable from adversarial messaging.

Populism in Oslo, Paralysis in Kyiv

Earlier this year, Norway abruptly delayed a planned shipment of Javelin anti-tank missiles to Ukraine, citing "internal coordination issues". Behind the scenes, American and Ukrainian officials were livid. "Those systems were needed yesterday," one Ukrainian defense official told us. "Washington is stepping up. Why is Oslo hesitating?"

That hesitation, insiders say, is no accident. Over the past year, members of Norway's Progress Party -- and even some in the ruling Labor coalition -- have questioned the scale and logic of sanctions against Russia, and pushed for a "reassessment of Norwegian interests," often interpreted as code for stepping back from Ukraine and NATO obligations.

Meanwhile, anti-U.S. sentiment is becoming a tool of domestic politics. Hans-Jakob BÃƒ ï ? ?nÃƒ ï ? ?, a regional governor from the traditionally pro-Western Conservative Party, made headlines earlier this year by calling President Trump a "scumbag" (en drittsekk) and suggesting a new referendum on Norway's EU membership -- a symbolic move widely seen in D.C. as a warning sign that Oslo is reevaluating its place in the Western order.

Trump as a Convenient European Scapegoat

It's not just fringe voices. Norway's Foreign Minister, Espen Barth Eide -- a prominent figure in the centrist government -- told the newspaper VG that the United States is "abandoning the liberal world order" and triggering a "deep crisis of trust among allies".

"We were raised to believe cooperation is better than conflict," Eide said. "Now it seems Washington prefers disruption to dialogue."

To many in Washington, such comments ring hollow -- especially coming from a wealthy, stable NATO member that is falling short of its military and financial commitments. "You can't complain about the architect while refusing to pay the mortgage," said one former U.S. ambassador to NATO.

The White House has taken notice. In a January 2025 Fox News interview, President Trump fired back:

"We're spending billions to protect Europe. What do we get in return? Tariffs. Lectures. Ungrateful partners."

Freelancer. I am interested in journalism.
Related Topic(s): America; NATO; Official Cowardice; Patience; Story; Ukraine; Withdrawal; Withhold Pay
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Alex Rut

The article acutely raises the problem of strategic divergence between the United States and Norway, a country that has long been considered one of Washington's most reliable allies. Today, when the international order demands concerted action, Oslo chooses the path of domestic priorities and political populism, increasingly distancing itself from NATO's collective commitments. This is a troubling signal for the Western alliance, especially in the context of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

But it is equally important to realize that this drift is not simply a consequence of antipathy toward Donald Trump or economic pressure, but a symptom of a deeper crisis of confidence. Norway is like a litmus test: if even a stable, democratic and wealthy country begins to doubt the strength of the transatlantic partnership, it means that the cracks in the alliance are much more serious than they seem at first glance.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 9, 2025 at 10:30:24 PM

