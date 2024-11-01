 
Login/Register Login | Register
99 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 8 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Sci Tech    H2'ed 11/2/24

Before, during and after Election '24

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   No comments

Katie Singer
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Katie Singer
Become a Fan
  (12 fans)

Bird
Bird
(Image by Pixabay: kieutruongphoto)   Details   DMCA
>

While our polarized country faces an election, I wonder what matters most.

I dream of regulatory commissions wherein legislators respectfully get informed about a given conflict's history and the ecological and public health consequences of a new technology before they vote on anything.

I wonder where we can discuss anything respectfully in these times.

When the American psychologist Ram Das (aka Dr. Richard Alpert) went to India, his guru Neem Karoli Baba told him, "Love everybody." Later, when George W. Bush became president, Ram Das acknowledged that he struggled with the job of loving President Bush.

Today, both mainstream candidates have policies that unsettle me. Neither candidate promises to direct Israel to stop starving and killing Palestinians and Lebanese people. Neither speaks about the impacts of telecommunications on public health or wildlife. Neither seems aware that when we evaluate solar PVs, industrial wind turbines, battery storage systems, electric vehicles, A.I. and nuclear power from their cradles to their graves, they are not renewable or sustainable. They require enormous amounts of mining, water and energy-- and generate all manner of toxins and fire hazards.

When we focus on technology's impacts on our economy-- or politicians' impacts on our economy-- we neglect our dependence on healthy ecosystems. As long as we degrade nature, we cannot sustain our economy. We need leaders who can help us face this-- and create a society that respects nature's limits.

I admit that while I sincerely appreciate the candidates' unenviable work in running for the U.S. presidency, loving Kamala Harris or Donald Trump stretches me.

After the election, how/could we nourish peace between people who voted for different candidates?

If a candidate you don't respect wins, could you name one benefit to their winning?

Could you name two?

Pandora's Electronic Box

After Israel planted explosive devices into 5000 new pagers in Lebanon (killing 32 and injuring thousands), Dennis Kucinich (running to represent an Ohio district in Congress) named: "With assassination by pagers and electronic devices occurring in Lebanon, the weaponization of things electronic, the world has entered into a sphere of activity where there is no refuge, no safety, no security, and no privacy. We have journeyed from the Internet of Things to the destruction of all things and all people connected to the internet. Turning electronics into personal bombing devices will have major economic and social consequences. We have just witnessed the opening of Pandora's Electronic Box."

A.I.'s huge energy needs are set to grow. A single search query for a chatbot such as OpenAI's ChatGPT requires 10 times as much energy as a typical Google search, according to the International Energy Agency. The I.E.A. predicts that electricity consumption by A.I., cryptocurrency and data centers could double by 2026."

Colorectal cancer soaring in young adults; are smartphones in the mix? Epidemiologist De-Kun Li wants to know.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Supported 2   Valuable 2   Must Read 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Katie Singer Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Katie Singer writes about nature and technology in Letters to Greta. She spoke about the Internet's footprint in 2018, at the United Nations' Forum on Science, Technology & Innovation, and, in 2019, on a panel with the climatologist Dr. (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Elections And Campaigns; Sustainability; Technology; US Politics-Government, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

First comes love, then come unintended consequences

Exploring humanness during radioactive times: a review of "SOS: The San Onofre Syndrome: Nuclear Power's Legacy"

26 days after the NIH's National Toxicology Program reported that cell phone radiation definitively causes cancer

Discovering Power's Traps: a primer for electricity users

France: New National Law Bans WIFI in Nursery School

Reframing our thinking about technology and nature lesson ideas for people who depend on water, minerals & computers

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend