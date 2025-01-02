Before Ya Go, Joe-Do the Right Thing!

Exclusive to OpEd News: Life Arts 1/2/2025 at 10:37 AM EST H2'ed 1/2/25



Equality Now

(Image by Equal Means Equal) Details DMCA



Women's rights can be preserved before the new administration gets into power if President Biden signs the Equal Rights Amendment into law.

Before you go, Joe (featuring ERA & The Clouts) Before you go, Joe, go Joe, Do the right thing before you go, Sign the ERA President Joe! We've waiting, We've been strong, A hundred years, It's been too long. You've got the power to make it right! Equality now, the future's bright!

For information on the Equal Means Equal demonstration planned for January 10 in Washington DC, see Equal Means Equal Plans DC Demonstration Jan 10 .