Bastille Day Poem 2024

You find yourself wondering
what became of ol' de Sade
gone missing when they stormed
his toys, too, gone
when they stormed the Bastille
the count was masturbating
and had proto-pissChrist syndrome
blasphemies echoed in the chamber
stalactites completed the cathedral effect
.
Then we see on CNN the hue and cry
that Donald, our Donald has been shot
that miscreants are out to snuff
the unstoppable revolution
crude unctuous oils
and you put down your Walkman
listening to Bowie Scary Monsters
ashes to ashes
they got a message from the Action Man
all time low
.
and you justine know
you just know
that heads will roll