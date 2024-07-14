Bastille Day Poem 2024



The Bastille

(Image by By Rigaud) Details DMCA



You find yourself wondering

what became of ol' de Sade

gone missing when they stormed

his toys, too, gone

when they stormed the Bastille

the count was masturbating

and had proto-pissChrist syndrome

blasphemies echoed in the chamber

stalactites completed the cathedral effect

.



Then we see on CNN the hue and cry

that Donald, our Donald has been shot

that miscreants are out to snuff

the unstoppable revolution

crude unctuous oils

and you put down your Walkman

listening to Bowie Scary Monsters

ashes to ashes

they got a message from the Action Man

all time low

.



and you justine know

you just know

that heads will roll