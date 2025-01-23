Bannon vs. Musk in MAGA race war



MAGA TURNING on Musk, now it's STEVE BANNON....

I can't believe I'm saying this, but I'm rooting for Steve Bannon in his food fight with Elon Musk over who's the bigger racist in the MAGA tent. Not because I agree with either man's views on immigration or anything else, but rather because Musk's money has the potential to do a lot more harm than Bannon's pure bile and, frankly, anything that exposes the hypocrisy of the Trump cult is good for America, especially if it's self-inflicted.

Bannon has called Musk "pure evil" and pledged to get him out of the guest rooms in Mar-a-Lago and the White House. In fact, Bannon said, "I will have Elon Musk run out of here by Inauguration Day."

That ship has sailed, but that's what Bannon told the Italian newspaper Corrientes Della Serra last week. He also said the billionaire won't have full access to the White House. Trump says he's giving Musk the building next door to try to figure out how to steal from the poor to give to the rich.

The crux of the fight between Trump's old sidekick/strategist and his new, much richer one, is which immigrants are acceptable to MAGA and which are not. Old school Bannon took Trump at his word when he said he's going to round up millions of undocumented immigrants (mostly brown or black) and ship them back wherever they came from. No more immigrants. More jobs for real Americans.

But Musk and other big tech billionaires say real Americans are too dumb (they actually say untrained, but that's what they think) to fill the jobs in their companies. They say they need more better-trained immigrants, mostly from Asian countries, here on H-1B visas as "skilled workers", to fill all those good jobs at the tech companies.

Musk says they are vital and Trump agreed and Bannon blew up, basically saying an immigrant is an immigrant. He also wasn't thrilled with Musk's opinion of real Americans' intelligence, which actually is the same as ("I love the uneducated") Trump's.

In response to Bannon's comments, Musk said he would go to "war" to preserve and defend the program for foreign workers at tech companies.

Bannon replied, "He should go back to South Africa. Why do we have South Africans, the most racist people on earth, white South Africans... making any comments at all on what goes on in the United States?"

Clearly, irony is lost on Bannon.

Now, Musk may be right about that lack of skilled American workers for tech companies, but no one ever talks about more training programs for Americans. The real reason Musk and the other tech bigwigs want immigrants from Asian countries on their payrolls is that they are willing to work for less money and are happy just to be in America for all the advantages it provides. Just like all those immigrants Trump and Bannon want to round up and deport. Hypocrisy.

The good news in terms of reducing Musk's influence is that Bannon has the voice and support of the hard-core far-right Trump base. The ones who vote for candidates he endorses. Musk, who seems to live in a high-rent area of the spectrum, basically is just in this for his own enrichment and gratification. Like Trump. But Trump is president and his ego typically wins out over his affection for other people's money and sycophancy. He has no real agenda other than enriching himself and staying out of prison, which he thus far has managed to accomplish.

Bottom line is that promising all things to all supporters only works when all supporters are in it for the same reason. Bannon just wants to get rid of all non-white immigrants. Musk apparently just wants to be emperor of the world, with lots of non-tran children. Maybe they should check with the suddenly much poorer Rudy Giuliani to find out what went wrong with his love affair with Donald Trump.

