"Banned Wagon" Fights Book Censorship



The Penguin Random House Banned Wagon at the United States Capitol in Washington, DC, for its 2025 Banned Books Week tour.

The Banned Wagon hit the road during Banned Books Week, October 5-11, for its third annual tour to celebrate the freedom to read and express ideas, highlight the value of free and open access to information, and confront the harms of censorship.

Penguin Random House in partnership with EveryLibrary and First Book, supported the Banned Wagon, which visited libraries and bookstores across Washington D.C. and Philadelphia, PA--two cities central to American democracy--to take action, save our stories, and preserve First Amendment rights.

At each stop, the Banned Wagon showcased a selection of 30 books from picture books to novels that are currently being banned and challenged across the country and then distributed free copies to event attendees.

Attendees were able to take further action by sending a note to local representatives through Penguin Random Houses partnership with EveryLibrary.

It's not too late to get free copies of banned books! You can enter for a chance to win a stack of 30 banned books, now thorugh December 31, 2025, by completing and submitting the entry form as instructed at https://sites.prh.com/banned-books-2025 No purchase necessary.

Featured books on the Banned Wagon for 2025 are: