 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts    H3'ed 12/14/25  

"Banned Wagon" Fights Book Censorship

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Author 1820
Managing Editor
Meryl Ann Butler
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Meryl Ann Butler
Become a Fan
  (82 fans)

The Penguin Random House Banned Wagon at the United States Capitol in Washington, DC, for its 2025 Banned Books Week tour.
The Penguin Random House Banned Wagon at the United States Capitol in Washington, DC, for its 2025 Banned Books Week tour.
(Image by Penguin Random House)   Details   DMCA

The Banned Wagon hit the road during Banned Books Week, October 5-11, for its third annual tour to celebrate the freedom to read and express ideas, highlight the value of free and open access to information, and confront the harms of censorship.

Penguin Random House in partnership with EveryLibrary and First Book, supported the Banned Wagon, which visited libraries and bookstores across Washington D.C. and Philadelphia, PA--two cities central to American democracy--to take action, save our stories, and preserve First Amendment rights.

At each stop, the Banned Wagon showcased a selection of 30 books from picture books to novels that are currently being banned and challenged across the country and then distributed free copies to event attendees.

Attendees were able to take further action by sending a note to local representatives through Penguin Random Houses partnership with EveryLibrary.

It's not too late to get free copies of banned books! You can enter for a chance to win a stack of 30 banned books, now thorugh December 31, 2025, by completing and submitting the entry form as instructed at https://sites.prh.com/banned-books-2025 No purchase necessary.

See Official Rules at .ly/46ATlDE

Featured books on the Banned Wagon for 2025 are:

  • I Know Why the Caged Bird Singsby Maya Angelou
  • The Handmaids Taleby Margaret Atwood
  • Giovannis Roomby James Baldwin
  • This Is Your Timeby Ruby Bridges
  • My Two Border Townsby David Bowles, illustrated by Erika Meza
  • Hair Loveby Matthew A. Cherry, illustrated by Vashti Harrison
  • The Name Jarby Yangsook Choi
  • The House on Mango Streetby Sandra Cisneros
  • Colonization and the Wampanoag Storyby Linda Coombs
  • The Diary of a Young Girlby Anne Frank
  • Change Singsby Amanda Gorman, illustrated by Loren Long
  • The Fault in Our Starsby John Green
  • The 1619 Projectby Nikole Hannah-Jones and edited by Caitlin Roper, Ilene Silverman, and Jake Silverstein
  • I Am Jazzby Jessica Herthel and Jazz Jennings, illustrated by Shelagh McNicholas
  • The Kite Runnerby Khaled Hosseini
  • How to Be an Antiracistby Ibram X. Kendi
  • Families, Families, Families!by Suzanne Lang and Max Lang
  • Last Night at the Telegraph Clubby Malinda Lo
  • Belovedby Toni Morrison
  • The Rainbow Paradeby Emily Neilson
  • 1984by George Orwell
  • Born Readyby Jodie Patterson, illustrated by Charnelle Pinkney Barlow
  • All Are Welcomeby Alexandra Penfold, illustrated by Suzanne Kaufman
  • I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughterby Erika L. Snchez
  • The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacksby Rebecca Skloot
  • Born Behind Barsby Padma Venkatraman
  • On Earth Were Briefly Gorgeousby Ocean Vuong
  • Slaughterhouse-Fiveby Kurt Vonnegut
  • Brown Girl Dreamingby Jacqueline Woodson
  • The Nickel Boysby Colson Whitehead

Rate It | View Ratings

Meryl Ann Butler Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Banned Books; Book Ban; Book Burning; Book Tour; Books For Children; Fighting Fascism, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

CEO Ridiculed for Raising Minimum Wage to $70K Has the Last Laugh

The Bizarre Theft of Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski's Miracle Cancer Cure

The Eclipse as Cosmic Muse

Mysterious Bayou Sinkhole Continues to Cave In: Radiation, Hydrocarbons Detected

Tips for Avoiding Coronavirus

Relentless Bayou Corne Sinkhole Nearly 30 Times Original Size (UPDATED with Cave-In Video)

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend