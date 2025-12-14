"Banned Wagon" Fights Book Censorship

The Penguin Random House Banned Wagon at the United States Capitol in Washington, DC, for its 2025 Banned Books Week tour.
The Banned Wagon hit the road during Banned Books Week, October 5-11, for its third annual tour to celebrate the freedom to read and express ideas, highlight the value of free and open access to information, and confront the harms of censorship.
Penguin Random House in partnership with EveryLibrary and First Book, supported the Banned Wagon, which visited libraries and bookstores across Washington D.C. and Philadelphia, PA--two cities central to American democracy--to take action, save our stories, and preserve First Amendment rights.
At each stop, the Banned Wagon showcased a selection of 30 books from picture books to novels that are currently being banned and challenged across the country and then distributed free copies to event attendees.
Attendees were able to take further action by sending a note to local representatives through Penguin Random Houses partnership with EveryLibrary.
It's not too late to get free copies of banned books! You can enter for a chance to win a stack of 30 banned books, now thorugh December 31, 2025, by completing and submitting the entry form as instructed at https://sites.prh.com/banned-books-2025 No purchase necessary.
See Official Rules at .ly/46ATlDE
Featured books on the Banned Wagon for 2025 are:
- I Know Why the Caged Bird Singsby Maya Angelou
- The Handmaids Taleby Margaret Atwood
- Giovannis Roomby James Baldwin
- This Is Your Timeby Ruby Bridges
- My Two Border Townsby David Bowles, illustrated by Erika Meza
- Hair Loveby Matthew A. Cherry, illustrated by Vashti Harrison
- The Name Jarby Yangsook Choi
- The House on Mango Streetby Sandra Cisneros
- Colonization and the Wampanoag Storyby Linda Coombs
- The Diary of a Young Girlby Anne Frank
- Change Singsby Amanda Gorman, illustrated by Loren Long
- The Fault in Our Starsby John Green
- The 1619 Projectby Nikole Hannah-Jones and edited by Caitlin Roper, Ilene Silverman, and Jake Silverstein
- I Am Jazzby Jessica Herthel and Jazz Jennings, illustrated by Shelagh McNicholas
- The Kite Runnerby Khaled Hosseini
- How to Be an Antiracistby Ibram X. Kendi
- Families, Families, Families!by Suzanne Lang and Max Lang
- Last Night at the Telegraph Clubby Malinda Lo
- Belovedby Toni Morrison
- The Rainbow Paradeby Emily Neilson
- 1984by George Orwell
- Born Readyby Jodie Patterson, illustrated by Charnelle Pinkney Barlow
- All Are Welcomeby Alexandra Penfold, illustrated by Suzanne Kaufman
- I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughterby Erika L. Snchez
- The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacksby Rebecca Skloot
- Born Behind Barsby Padma Venkatraman
- On Earth Were Briefly Gorgeousby Ocean Vuong
- Slaughterhouse-Fiveby Kurt Vonnegut
- Brown Girl Dreamingby Jacqueline Woodson
- The Nickel Boysby Colson Whitehead