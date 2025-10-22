Back in Palestine under ecocide/genocide, Jane Goodall & more

Jessie and I are back in Palestine after an 11-day foray abroad (in Jordan, UAE, and Barcelona) where I gave six talks (universities, communities, and Rotary Clubs) and participated in two important environmental conferences. Over 450 new friends/contacts made and collaborations with researchers, seed banks, and other partners made. Here is an example talk I gave related to the ecocide. And I did a number of interviews and podcasts around the same subject (ecocide/genocide). Here is an example (from Earth Matters). You can also browse our facebook page for activities and photos.
- I met Jane Goodall 44 years ago when she gave a talk at the University of Connecticut. Here is an obituary written by a friend.
- Israels Physical and Ecological Destruction of Gaza by Dr. Maung Zarni.
- Another friend of animals and our friend veterinary doctor Muath Abu Rukba was killed in Gaza yesterday
- Facing difficult truths about ourselves and climate change.
- The extent of the ecocide that is accompanying the last two years of genocide in the Gaza Strip by Mazin Qumsiyeh.
- IUCN launches Standard Nature-based solutions.
- Soul and Soil: reflections on the environment and our botanic garden.
- Article in Chinese on our work.
- Donate: The Palestine Museum of Natural History, part of the Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability (PIBS) at Bethlehem University seeks funding for the exhibits in its new building. One of our projects is launching a digital restitution project to record, protect, and share fragile collections that might otherwise be lost forever [as happened in museum in Gaza].
- Israel Foreign Ministry Falsely Claims Palestinians Tore Apart A Beached Whale!
- One of the oldest urban centres on the planet: Gazas rich history in ruins.
- Atrocity Inc: How Israel Sells Its Destruction Of Gaza.
- Action: Tell Google and youtube to stop publishing deceptive advertisements.
- Saleh Aljafarawi: journalist murdered by Israeli mercenaries after ceasefire.
- Dozens Remain Imprisoned in Egypt for Palestine Solidarity While Sisi is Hailed as a Gaza Ceasefire Broker.
- The Nobel Peace Prize goes to.... war on Venezuela.
- Prof. Jeffrey Sachs of Columbia... insightful as always.
- Even CNN acknowledges Israeli regime is starving Gaza people (Fve graphs show evidence).
- How peaceful participants in the flotilla were treated by IsHell.
- Pro-War Think Tank Reveals Israels Strategy to Rule Gaza through Proxy.
- Gaza Humanitarian Foundation Whistleblower Speaks with Defending Rights & Dissent.
Stay Humane, act, and keep hope and Palestine alive
Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
facebook pages Personal Institute
French