Back in Palestine under ecocide/genocide, Jane Goodall & more

Jessie and I are back in Palestine after an 11-day foray abroad (in Jordan, UAE, and Barcelona) where I gave six talks (universities, communities, and Rotary Clubs) and participated in two important environmental conferences. Over 450 new friends/contacts made and collaborations with researchers, seed banks, and other partners made. Here is an example talk I gave related to the ecocide. And I did a number of interviews and podcasts around the same subject (ecocide/genocide). Here is an example (from Earth Matters). You can also browse our facebook page for activities and photos.

Stay Humane, act, and keep hope and Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

facebook pages Personal Institute

French