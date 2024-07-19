Babri mosque 2 - Modi supporters demolish mosque in Maharashtra

In a replay of the demolition of historic Babbri Mosque in 1992, a mosque in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district was demolished on Sunday by the Hindu right-wing supporters.

A few videos of the incident have gone viral showing a group of people climbing the mosque walls, planting a saffron flag and hammering a minaret with an axe.

Another video shows the mob destroying everything inside the mosque while chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Some parts of the mosque were damaged while books, including the Holy Quran and other articles kept inside the mosque were torn and scattered.

Outside the mosque, a vandalised vehicle lay upside down. The attackers were armed with sticks and other sharp weapons with which they were destroying everything, according to Clarion India.

The mob attacking the mosque was part of a rally called by former Rajya Sabha MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati in protest against alleged illegal encroachment at the Vishalgad Fort. Chhatrapati's supporters attacked the mosque and members of the Muslim community in Gajapur village, a few kilometers away from Vishalgad, Clarion India added.

Speaking to Clarion India, Imran Sanadi, a local All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader who visited the affected area, said that around 40 Muslims got injured in the attacks and even children were not spared by the mob.

"The situation was very bad there. Now, it has become better. Houses were demolished and they were harmed greatly. No one died but there are many injured. They were attacked with swords and sticks. Even, some policemen were attacked with swords," he said.

"A mosque was vandalised and torched. Houses were set on fire with some gas," he said.

According to him, all those who were attacked and got injured are Muslims. "Muslims were targeted. They were brutally beaten up. Even a six-year-old child were assaulted," said Imran.

AIMIM chief and Member of Parliament, Asaduddin Owaisi, said that the incident is similar to the Babri Masjid demolition which occurred on December 6, 1992.

He pointed out that in the past eight months, such attacks on mosques were carried out in Maharashtra with impunity.

"This is a kind of a terrorist attack on mosques" There is the Shinde-Fadnavis BJP government and because of that government such attacks are being carried out on mosques," Owaisi said, accusing the police of being a mute spectator when such attacks take place.



Babri Mosque demolition

It may be recalled that the Babri Mosque built in 1528 by Mir Baqi, a commander of the Mogul Emperor Babur.

Hindu nationalists, including supporters of Modi's Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claimed that Lord Ram, the warrior god, was born at the site where the Babri mosque existed.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).