BREAKING: Witchhunt Begins at the FBI

"Alt National Parks Service" is kicking ass on Facebook, fast becoming the lifeline of inside information on the current coup.

Posted less than an hour ago:

"A witch hunt has begun at the FBI. Employees are required to provide information by Tuesday afternoon and are being encouraged to report on their coworkers. The FBI questionnaire asks agents about their roles in various cases, including whether they made arrests or appeared in court, among other details."

They note, "We will be sending out guidance to coalition members."

The heroic Alt National Parks Service Facebook page is "The official 'Resistance' team of U.S. National Park Service. Our mission is to stand up for the National Park Service to help protect and preserve the environment for present and future generations."

They have posted news about the current administrations illegal activities before other outlets.

On Feb 1, 5:24 pm they posted:

We are fully aware that, in time, we will face retribution for the information we are sharing with the American public. However, we remain committed to standing as a line of defense. When resistance members block efforts by Elon Musk's staff, they are placed on administrative leave, their personal belongings searched, and their offices and computers locked. Our coalition now includes over 50,000 federal employees from across the government. We want to remind Americans why Elon Musk's actions are illegal. The so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was not established by Congress but was instead granted authority through an executive order by Trump, making its operations illegal. It is not an official department of the federal government. This system could provide Musk with a mechanism to unilaterally restrict the disbursement of funds approved by Congress-- a move that has historically faced significant legal challenges. DOGE teams have begun demanding access to data and systems at other federal agencies. However, none of these agencies control the flow of money in the way the Treasury Department does. Access to the federal payment system has always been tightly restricted due to its inclusion of sensitive personal information about millions of Americans who rely on Social Security checks, tax refunds, and other government payments. In fiscal year 2023, the Treasury Department disbursed over $5 trillion through this system in a process typically overseen by civil servants. The stakes are incredibly high, and it is vital for Americans to understand the gravity of these actions. Please continue to spread the word and raise awareness.

What can be done? Follow Alt National Parks Service for updates.

Attend People Power United's online "Rapid Response for Our Freedoms: Stop Project 2025" on Wednesday Feb 5, 8-9pm EST.

People Power United is a grassroots group of over 200,000+ members in all 50 states who champion progress and power to the people.