BREAKING: Federal judge takes action against Elon Musk

Brian Tyler Cohen reports on a hearing today on DOGE's access to the Treasury and interviews American elections attorney, Marc Elias.
Cohen notes that Kyle Chehey from Politico tweeted "Judge Kollar-Kotelly seems prepared to block Musk's two DOGE allies detailed to Treasury from sharing any Treasury records with Musk or others outside the department. She wants a filing from DOJ by tonight to see if the government will agree."
Colleen Constance Kollar-Kotelly is an American lawyer serving as a senior United States district judge of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia and was previously presiding judge of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court.