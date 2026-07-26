Award, pogroms, awakening, resilience, regeneration

Jessie and I were honored with an award last night (World Beyond War). Recording here. For other amazing honored awardees last night. But for us as we noted in our talk, it is the extended family who make things happen. In our institute it is the volunteers and staff. The same night (yesterday) Zena and Sara did a brilliant presentation about our collective work. See video.

The story of Palestine reaches Taiwan TV thanks to Jessie Chinese TV AI voiceover. Original go to minute 44.

The pogroms continued here in the occupied areas. Just in the past 24 hours, several houses were burnt and four brothers shot in cold blood by rampaging colonial soldiers in Til, Nablus. And when one of fascist racist colonial settlers was killed by a resident defending himself and his land, the settlers aredoubled their pogroms. The genocide also goes on in the Gaza strip. Exanple: 16 Palestinians Killed in one day amid 'Routine' Killing of Gaza Children, and see this report on children.

These were my thoughts the day after 7 October 2023. Stil valid But things did not start in 2023.

I mentioned in previous emails how there is a global awaking to the horrors of the ongoing and in many ways accelerating genocide, ecocide, and ethnic cleansing here in Western Asia over the past few decades. I also cautioned that this global awakening is not happening fast enough or at the rate that is needed to stop the Palsestinian nakba (catastrophe) from becoming a global nakba. 8.5 million of us Palestinians are refugees or displacedand over 500,000 killed. And numbers were compounded by the other wars for Israel (Somalia, Afghanistan, Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq etc) totalling over 7 million needless deaths in the past four decades.

Palestinian resilience in the midst of a genocide.

29 July talk on regeneration.

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters on 9/11, JFK, Gaza, and Why the Israel Lobby Is Trying to Destroy Him.

Do stay Humane by ACTING, and keep hope and Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

facebook pages Personal Institute

French