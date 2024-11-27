 
Asylum request and broken destinies

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment

Ivan Che
(Image by Ivan C)   Details   DMCA

8 Key Points Highlighting Systemic Violations by DHS

  1. Source of the Story
    The information in this article is provided by Ivan C., the author, and Alexander Davydov, an international journalist and sociologist detained at the Imperial Regional Detention Facility in California. Alexander has authorized the use of his personal details to amplify the issue and seek legal and advocacy support.

  2. Purpose of the Article
    The goal is to shed light on systemic violations by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which the authors have personally experienced and believe are part of a broader issue affecting asylum seekers.

  3. Shocking Breach of Confidentiality
    Six months after seeking asylum, DHS leaked confidential information about Ivan and Alexander to military journalist Vera Mironova. This data was published and further disseminated, violating the Privacy Act of 1974 and 8 CFR - - 208.6 and 1208.6.

  4. Ongoing Danger
    The leak has jeopardized the lives of the authors and their families. This incident reveals that the U.S. asylum system may fail to protect the confidentiality and safety of those it serves.

  5. Undeniable Evidence
    Proof, including correspondence with the journalist confirming DHS as the source of the leak, highlights the gravity of this breach and its dismissive handling by authorities.

  6. Silent Advocates
    Over 100 appeals to legal aid organizations, human rights groups, and the United Nations have gone unanswered. This silence raises questions about the willingness or ability of these bodies to confront DHS's violations.

  7. Systemic Accountability Issues
    DHS's failure to safeguard lives and maintain transparency highlights critical flaws. As the agency responsible for millions of lives, its practices demand scrutiny and reform.

  8. Call for Action
    The authors urge the new U.S. administration to address these violations, restore constitutional integrity, and hold DHS accountable to ensure justice and transparency.

link to full article: click here

a teacher, a social psychologist without professional training, a journalist and a person who loves peace and order
Ivan Che

This is merely the tip of the iceberg of the legal system in a country that prides itself on freedom.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 27, 2024 at 4:47:23 PM

Tell A Friend