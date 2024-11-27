8 Key Points Highlighting Systemic Violations by DHS

Source of the Story

The information in this article is provided by Ivan C., the author, and Alexander Davydov, an international journalist and sociologist detained at the Imperial Regional Detention Facility in California. Alexander has authorized the use of his personal details to amplify the issue and seek legal and advocacy support.

Purpose of the Article

The goal is to shed light on systemic violations by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which the authors have personally experienced and believe are part of a broader issue affecting asylum seekers.

Shocking Breach of Confidentiality

Six months after seeking asylum, DHS leaked confidential information about Ivan and Alexander to military journalist Vera Mironova. This data was published and further disseminated, violating the Privacy Act of 1974 and 8 CFR - - 208.6 and 1208.6.

Ongoing Danger

The leak has jeopardized the lives of the authors and their families. This incident reveals that the U.S. asylum system may fail to protect the confidentiality and safety of those it serves.

Undeniable Evidence

Proof, including correspondence with the journalist confirming DHS as the source of the leak, highlights the gravity of this breach and its dismissive handling by authorities.

Silent Advocates

Over 100 appeals to legal aid organizations, human rights groups, and the United Nations have gone unanswered. This silence raises questions about the willingness or ability of these bodies to confront DHS's violations.

Systemic Accountability Issues

DHS's failure to safeguard lives and maintain transparency highlights critical flaws. As the agency responsible for millions of lives, its practices demand scrutiny and reform.