Astrological forecast - Turbulent Times for US in 2025

1 comment

Rama Rao Malladi

As Donald Trump is all set to take over the reins of USA in the New Year 2025, the stars have bad news for the Eldorado of the world, says an Indian astrologer.

Reading the complex planetary alignments and transits that align with America's astrological chart, Mumbai-based Aslesha Ammanamanchi (52) avers that year 2025 may bring unprecedented economic and social challenges for the United States.

Aslesha Ammanamanchi , Non-Commercial Astrologer
(Image by Aslesha Ammanamanchi)   Details   DMCA
Aslesha is a non-commercial astrologer; she has correctly predicted what the stars foretell for world leaders like Imran Khan of Pakistan and Narendra Modi of India.

"The celestial movements (for the US) suggest a period of significant turbulence, marked by financial instability, public unrest, and potential natural disasters," Aslesha wrote in her column in Deccan Council (DC), Hyderabad-based think-tank on global strategic initiatives with focus on China and the United States. (Click Here.)

The DC has, however, inserted a caveat to Aslesha's forecast. "The content of the above astrological analysis is personal interpretation of the author and the Deccan Council is not responsible for the veracity of these predictions," the disclaimer says.

In Aslesha's considered view, planetary configuration for Trump's America is "a matter of concern".

Elaborating, she says several critical astrological events will unfold in 2025; the most impactful event will occur two months after Trump moves into the White House as the 47th President.

It will take place on 29 March, according to her calculations. Because, Saturn will transit from Aquarius to Pisces coinciding with a new moon and a partial solar eclipse.

It will also herald a six-planet conjunction in Pisces.

As a consequence, Sun, Moon, Mercury, Venus, Saturn, and Rahu will align in Pisces, which represents the second house in the U.S. chart (Aquarius moon sign).

This has two significant pointers that should be cause for worry since the Second House stands for national wealth and economy.

One severe financial turbulence.

Two not much relief can be expected because of Jupiter, who is poorly positioned in the Fourth House and later enters Atichara (rapid motion) in the Fifth House.

Another observation of Aslesha is that Mercury and Moon are in close proximity to the Sun.

This will result in diminishing their benefic influences.

She also sees malefic influence of Rahu.

Rama Rao Malladi is New Delhi based senior journalist and distinguished commentator on South Asian and Central Asian issues. He is a regular contributor to several publications in and outside India. His articles are featured in News Blaze.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Rama Rao Malladi

Disclaimers to all astrological predictions notwithstanding, what the stars foretell is always a matter of absorbing interest across the board. Given this truism, the Indian astrologer's forecast demands attention for its audacity and sweep alike

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 22, 2024 at 3:42:04 PM

