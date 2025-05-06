As usual Trump is up to his old tricks



BREAKING: President Trump targets foreign films with new tariffs President Donald Trump decried the state of the motion picture industry in a social media post on Sunday while announcing plans ...

On Sunday May 4, 2025 Trump announced 100% tariffs on foreign films entering the US.

As usual Trump is up to issuing his extremist measures.

His latest? He wants Iran to give up its entire nuclear program. This after recent indirect negotiations held in Oman between US and Iranian representatives broke down.

Trump accused Iran of supporting the Houthis in Yemen. They just sent a missile that hit the Israeli airport in Tel Aviv.

So his ultimatum to Iran. Thing is Iran doesn't back down from threats by Trump especially with regard to its nuclear program. Remember Trump in his first term reneged on Obama's 2015 nuclear deal with Iran in 2018 accusing the Iranians of not being in full compliance.

Of course Iran had UN-sponsored IAEA nuclear inspectors overseeing its nuclear program and the inspectors reported Iran was in full compliance.

Iran increased its uranium enrichment only after Trump cancelled US involvement in the deal.

Here is the thing Trump believes Iran wants to develop a nuclear weapon. Yet uranium enrichment hasn't reached nuclear weapons-grade level. Meanwhile Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei some years ago issued a Fatwa stating it is un-Islamic for Iran to develop a nuclear weapon. He's was ignored of course. Yet Trump persists with his accusations that Iran's intent is to build a nuclear weapon.

Also remember Iran has accurate ballistic missiles that it sent attacking US compounds in Iraq; even notifying the Americans in advance of its intentions. This was in response to Trump ordering the assassination of Iranian General Soleimani outside the Baghdad airport in 2020.Those ballistic missiles were a message. You attack us and we'll respond in kind.

How's this from the Trumpster. He wants to reopen Alcatraz as a prison. It's been closed since 1963 and is a San Francisco tourist attraction.

Apparently he wants to send the nation's most hardened criminals there. It's not as if the US doesn't already have maximum security prisons. Perhaps Trump has seen too many movies depicting Alcatraz as a prison and it holds a fascination in him. Who knows.

