Artistically Staged and Perfectly Executed

Trump must be the greatest genius ever, with his most transcendent masterpiece, so far, the Charlie Kirk assassination. The timing is perfect. On the eve of 9/11, another Jewish hit on America, Trumps most charismatic and best-looking supporter had to be shot right in the neck, a symbolic warning to those who dare to use their voice box to fling any sh*t in Israels direction. That it may have been a ricochet is even more spectacular. You know how hard it is to aim at Kirks body armor to have the bullet bounce right into his neck? One shot, one kill, there was neither hesitation nor doubt. Done, that geeky assassin just sashayed away most calmly.

How many MAGA deer hunting dorks are having transgender sex nightly in Mormon Utah, do you think? Id say there might be just one in the entire world, and yet Trump, even senile and with a constantly loaded diaper, was able to locate Tyler Robinson! They must slither in the same circle, perhaps at some Salt Lake City MAGA crossdressing bar known only to initiates. Trumps sexual taste would freak out the most drugged up Burner. A genital connoisseur, Trump appreciates Arnold Palmers impressive prick no less than prepubescent vaginas. Hes just artistic.

Conspiracy theorists are puzzling over Charlie Kirks fathers role in building Trump Tower, which is just three feet short of being 666 feet tall! I say we should look much closer at where Kirk was shot. From the air, those grassy tiers clearly formed a menorah, with Kirk sitting right where the Star of David would be. Such a configuration is rare enough. To have this lion-hearted friend of Israel, to quote Netanyahu, sacrificed so publicly right on it, on that exact day, no less, and by a MAGA lover of transgender sex, required almost supernatural coordination.

Robinsons MAGA deer hunting background is red meat to liberals, progressives and Commies. His sexual dysphoria proves to conservatives leftists are just psychos at war with apple pies, Cracker Barrel and white grandmas rocking gently on porches hundreds of miles from murderers and rapists of color. Even there, though, they may not be safe, thanks to traitors like Tyler Robinson. Only a historical genius like Trump can dish up an assassin to enrage and satisfy everyone across the political spectrum.

Nutcases have pointed out that all photos of Robinson, purportedly going to or from his shooting position, show no rifle, yet one was found in the woods. Something that long couldnt have been stuffed into his pants, and there was no time to disassemble it, only to assemble it again for Kash Patels FBI to find. Could photos of me or you just wandering around, minding our own business, last week or last year, be proof of our having shot anybody?

Lets not sweat the details. Trump, I am very proud of the FBI. Kashand everyone elsethey have done a great job. Poetically inspired, Patel addressed Kirk, Ill see you in Valhalla! Who says either one can squeeze sideways through some backdoor into any kind or heaven, but if child-raping Trump can make it, they certainly have a chance.

Delivering a televised speech about her husbands death, Erika Kirk didnt have one but two white baseball caps with 47 in gold displayed on a desk. What a way to thank a man who had, at the very least, exploited to the fullest Charlies assassination.

Two days later, Trump was asked by a reporter, Condolences on loss of your friend Charlie. How are you holding up?

Trump, I think very good. And by the way, right there you see all the trucks. They just started construction of the new ballroom for the White House, which is something theyve been trying to get for about 150 years. And its gonna be a beauty. Itll be an absolutely magnificent structure. That night, he was seen dancing with his hands at Yankee Stadium. The next day, he golfed, of course. With Kirks assassination so flawlessly executed, why not celebrate? When Trump won in 2024, Charlie Kirk sobbed.

Its 7:23PM in Vung Tau. Today didnt start out well. Waking up, I got a notice that my next self-published book at Amazon has been blocked, because of a disappointing customer experience after a review of [my] catalog. Makes no sense. Except for two dishonest reviews from western lands, a MAGA sexpat living in Chiang Mai, Thailand, Ive gotten a bunch of five star reviews, plus one four star one.

Without warnings or recourses, Kevin Barrett was demonetized at SubStack a while back, so people like him, me and a bunch of others can be crippled or disappeared at any time. Whatever, man.

My Vietnamese books, though, are definitely coming out. Though congested Saigon drives me nuts, it will be good to see some friendly, appreciative faces when I head down that way for a reading. Havent done that in a long time. Used to be paid to do so across the USA, plus Toronto, Paris, Berlin, Reykjavk, Tokyo and Singapore. The reading in London, I did for free.