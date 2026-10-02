Artificial Intelligence and the Existential Threat Posed by Trump's Technological Fascism

As Kim Phillips-Fine writes in her new book, Country of Lords: Neo-Aristocrats, Social Darwinists, Tech-Utopians. And the Long Fight Against Equality in America, an organization known as Technocracy Inc. --which was founded in 1932 in the wake of the Great Depression -- claimed that "national boundaries were irrelevant, that all of North America should be treated as a single unit, and that its various governments should be replaced by 'the Technate' - a single state under the control of engineers, scientists, and technocrats, who would make the decisions for all" (Kim Phillips-Fein, p.161).

Technocracy Inc. was founded by Howard Scott and Walter Rautenstrauch (an engineer at Columbia University). "They suggested that money should be replaced by 'units of energy' as the proper metric of economic life and saw debt, finance, and speculation as drains on the wellsprings of economic production, distractions from technical mastery" (Ibid., p.163).

Like today's Technofascists described by Gil Duran in The Nerd Reich: Silicon Valley Fascism and the War on Democracy, the founders of Technocracy Inc, believed "that technological development had outstripped the basic institutions of society" (Ibid., p.166). Unlike today's Technofascists, however, who flaunt their great wealth as proof of their superiority, and, thus, their right to lead the world, Walter Rautenstrauch called out the malefactors by asserting that "the acquisitive point of view is not creative of enduring social structure and is not generally beneficial to cooperative human enterprise" (Ibid., p.166).

It is a distinction that the San Francisco based writer, Gil Duran, overlooked in his very powerful and sobering book about the looming threat to democracy posed by Silicon Valley fascists.

The most notorious of these fascists is Elon Musk, the (illegal?) immigrant from South Africa who used his wealth from tens of billions of dollars in U.S. Government contracts (for Starlink and Space X), as well as the sales of Tesla, to purchase Twitter, slash its workforce and transform it into a right-wing propaganda platform. He subsequently contributed $290 million to the campaign of Donald Trump - a boorish, petulant, peevish, resentful, revengeful, low IQ, poorly educated simpleton, buffoon, and braggart, original "birther" racist, convicted felon, adjudicated rapist of E. Jean Carroll, January 6th insurrectionist, serial adulterer, probable pedophile (like his close friend, the notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein), draft-dodging, inveterate liar, and dotard, allegedly reeking of body odor, whose sociopathic narcissism is progressing nicely into an infantile senility where he has flunkies like Natalie Harp use Artificial Intelligence to produce heroic images of himself that are both buffoonish and pathetic, when not seeking to plaster his name on everything in sight. His inexhaustible vulgarity and bad taste aside, the man simply lacks dignity and honor. He is white trash largely supported by white trash.

(When I refer to "White Trash." I am using the term as a sociological category in accordance with Nancy Isenberg's seminal book, White Trash: The 400-Year Untold History of Class in America. It's a subset of white people, and consequently not racist. Colonial America had such a class of people and, as H.L. Mencken observed, "white trash" took control in the South in the wake of the Union Army's decisive victory and suppression of the treasonous "Slaveholder's Rebellion," and besmirched the region with Jim Crow lynchings and terror. The current House Majority Leader, Mike Johnson, epitomizes continued rule by this social class.).

Although Musk's financial brown-nosing demonstrated of an appalling lack of character, it was rewarded when Trump appointed him to be the leader of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Like far too many Americans, especially the white trash boobs in the MAGA cult, both Trump and Musk are too stupid to know that they are stupid. Today it is called the Dunning-Kruger effect, but Plato addressed this phenomenon in the dialogue between Socrates and Alcibiades. When subjected to the "Socratic method," Alcibiades conceded that people who know that they don't know seldom make mistakes, because they generally defer to the experts. He also conceded that experts seldom make mistakes, because they are the people who know. Finally, he acknowledged that the people who make the most mistakes are the people who don't know, but lurch into actions as if they do. They are simply too stupid to recognize their own stupidity! As Socrates made clear, the beginning of wisdom is the recognition of one's own stupidity.

The attentive citizen saw signs of stupidity early on with DOGE. After assuming leadership of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Elon Musk ordered his installed ninjas, including one nicknamed "Big Balls," to gut government agencies, most notoriously the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). They followed the standard Technofascist playbook: move fast and break things. It's characteristic number three in Umberto Eco's fourteen characteristics of Ur-Fascism. Fascists believe that "Action is beautiful in itself, and therefore must be implemented before any form of reflection." (Umberto Eco, How to Spot a Fascist, p 19). Musk, too, demonstrated that he was too stupid to recognize his own stupidity. He stupidly installed ignorant, inexperienced, and incompetent technicians to trash agencies indiscriminately and destroy lives. "By May 2025, a tally by Reuters estimated that 260,000 federal workers had been purged via firings, layoffs, buyouts, and forced early retirements. This amounted to roughly 10 percent of the entire federal workforce and marked the largest such reduction in history" (Duran, p. 165). Black women were disproportionately harmed by the purge. Rather than efficiency, DOGE demonstrated its gross inefficiency by paying federal workers $10 billion in 2025 not to work.

According to Duran, "Musk unleashed AI systems inside government, vacuuming up troves of data to allegedly drive DOGE's decision-making. In May 2025, Reuters reported that Musk's use of his own AI system, Grok, was "potentially violating conflict-of-interest laws and putting at risk sensitive information on millions of Americans'" (Ibid., p 166). Far worse, his reckless assault on USAID has cost hundreds of thousands of lives, including some 500,000 children, mostly in Africa, and is projected to cost the lives of some 14 million people by 2030. Thus, Musk's stupidity has become evil. White trash scoundrel and liar that he is, Musk, denied any deaths, when confronted with the horrific numbers. But people on the ground, especially Nicholas Kristoff, of The New York Times, have documented some of them. Thus, the next time obnoxious Master of the Universe Musk tries to remind you that he is a "maker" and not a "taker,' simply remind him that he has "taken" the lives of countless indefensible people. People who had hopes and dreams. Musk and his minions must be brought to criminal account.

Mr. Duran's book, however, is less about Musk than about Peter Thiel, who is the leader of a gaggle of largely Stanford/Silicon Valley nurtured Masters of the Universe, including Musk. Peter Thiel is a Stanford educated. venture capitalist and co-founder of PayPal and Palantir (a seemingly omnipresent and, thus, potentially dangerous surveillance system) who became a billionaire in 2012, the consequence of investing $500,000 in Facebook in 2004.

Facebook is the classic example of venture capital capturing a "unicorn." According to Duran, "Venture capital functions according to something called the power law, which means that a small percentage of investments will yield large results. In the VC model, firms can blow hundreds of millions of dollars making bad bets that fail, hoping to make billions of dollars picking a few massively successful companies -- the so-called unicorns -- to make it all worthwhile' (Ibid., p. 143).

Thiel's technological and business success have become a matter of national concern, not only because he had asserted, "I no longer believe that freedom and democracy are compatible," but also because he has placed many enthusiasts inside the Trump administration, most significantly, JD Vance.

As Heather Cox Richardson has observed: "The apparent plan of the Trump administration reflects the strategy of Nazi political theorist Carl Schmitt, whose writings seem to have captivated leaders on the American right, including billionaire Peter Thiel and the man who influenced him, Curtis Yarvin"As J, D, Vance described Schmitt's ideas in 2024: 'There's no law, there's just power'" (Call it Evil: Understanding the Trump Era, Susan Neiman, p.37).

In addition to Schmitt, Thiel appears to have been brainwashed by a 1997 book written by James Dale Davidson and Willian Rees-Mogg titled The Sovereign Individual: How to Survive and Thrive During the Collapse of the Welfare State.

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