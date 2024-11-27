 
Arrest Warrant for Netanyahu

No comments

Arshad M Khan
The chief backer of Israel in the world is the United States; it provides the arms and munitions that have made Israel the most militarily powerful country in the Middle East. It has state-of-the-art weapons and conscripts its young for mandatory service. Far from being a beleaguered state, it is without equal in its neighborhood with unchallenged supremacy.

Unfortunately, under the current U.S. president's administration, Israel has been given license to use its might against a civilian population consisting predominantly of old men, women and children -- the young are engaged in the war with a vastly superior enemy and so have to fight a guerilla war of attack and hide. In such a situation, and in Benjamin Netanyahu's vengeful attacks in Gaza, he has overstepped the line between war and war crimes.

That is the opinion of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and its chief prosecutor, a renowned British lawyer, and a King's Counsel (KC). The latter being a recognition bestowed for professional excellence.

So here we are with arrest warrants issued by the ICC for Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant, until recently the Minister of Defence. Another arrest warrant has been issued for the Hamas commander, Mohammed Deif, who was responsible for the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel which resulted in 1180 deaths and over 2400 wounded.

Since the Israeli attack was aided and abetted by Joe Biden, should he also bear responsibility? It is possible the ICC is waiting for him to complete his time in office in January. In Netanyahu's case, he is the first sitting head of government to be charged by the court and friend Biden has called it "outrageous". If so, logic should compel Netanyahu to go and defend himself to clear his name.

In the meantime, most European countries have made it clear that if Netanyahu steps on their shores, they would have him arrested and sent to the ICC in The Hague, Netherlands to stand trial. Also, he can never be sure which other countries in the world might do the same. There are 124 countries at present that are party to the ICC's laws. To be sure if Netanyahu is convinced he is not guilty, should he not go, get himself cleared, and return to Israel in triumph instead of becoming a blot on his country's reputation.

Human Rights Watch has called the warrants a 'break through the perception that certain individuals are beyond the reach of the law' adding, 'this is all the more important given the brazen attempt to obstruct the course of justice at the court.'

The latter refers to President Joe Biden who has been busy denouncing the court since early this year; to make his views known to U.S. allies, particularly Britain that is home to the ICC's chief prosecutor.

Next Page  1  |  2

Arshad M Khan is a former Professor. Educated at King's College London, Oklahoma State University and the University of Chicago, he has a multidisciplinary background that has frequently informed his research. He was elected a Fellow of the (more...)
 
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
