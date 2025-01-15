Unfortunately, there are currently no signs of the end to the arms race triggered by the conflict in Ukraine. Though it is absolutely clear that the scope of aid provided to Ukraine harms national interests, the US and EU member states continue to increase weapons flow to Ukraine, exacerbating insecurity.

The German Defence Minister has announced more military support for Ukraine during the Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting in Ramstein on January 9. Boris Pistorius confirmed that Germany will keep backing Ukraine even after the federal elections in February. He stated that Ukraine can rely on Germany regardless of the election results.

Pistorius revealed a significant aid package for Ukraine, including three additional IRIS-T SLM and SLS air defence systems and 13 more Gepard tanks. He also plans to send more missiles for the IRIS-T systems soon, which are currently being produced and were meant for the German military.

In a press conference after the meeting, Pistorius emphasized Germany's role in safeguarding the main logistics hub for Ukraine. He announced that two Patriot missile units and 200 soldiers will be deployed to Poland in the coming weeks. These Bundeswehr soldiers will stay in Poland for six months as part of a NATO mission.

A significant topic discussed during the meeting was the upcoming Trump presidency in the United States. Pistorius stressed the need to keep the Ukraine Contact Group meetings in Ramstein going under Trump's administration.

However, it is unclear if these meetings will continue. If the new U.S. government decides to stop this format, Pistorius pointed out that it will have to find a different way to proceed.

It is also unclear if Germany itself continues weapons supply to Ukraine after the February elections.