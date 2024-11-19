 
Login/Register Login | Register
808 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Are we on the wrong side of the #endTB track?

By       (Page 1 of 5 pages)   No comments

Citizen News Service - CNS
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Citizen News Service - CNS
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

Are we on the wrong side of the #endTB track?

SHOBHA SHUKLA - CNS

Failure to find ALL TB means we will fail to end TB
Failure to find ALL TB means we will fail to end TB
(Image by CNS)   Details   DMCA

"It is time to stop decades of failure. We have a lot to do to #EndTB by 2030," said Professor (Dr) Guy Marks, President of the International Union Against TB and Lung Disease (The Union), at the opening of the largest TB and lung health conference this year in Bali, Indonesia (Union World Lung Health Conference 2024).

Marks is bang on spot. Historically, we never ever have been on track to end TB in high TB-burden countries. At best we have been diagnosing and treating TB and saving lives - and preventing some of TB - but majorly failing to arrest the infection-spread and end TB. If we could prevent TB, then how come 10.8 million people got infected with TB last year as per the new WHO Global TB Report 2024? This amounts to TB prevention failure 10.8 million times last year itself.

Of course, over the decades a lot of work has been done to control TB- but we are still not in TB-elimination mode. Millions have got lifesaving TB services but millions more have also got newly infected with TB - year after year. Millions of lives have been saved of TB but over a million die of TB - year after year. We need to face these inconvenient truths that reflect decades of failure - and truly and fully transition from TB control to #endTB response.

Primarily, with an array of evidence-based tools to prevent TB, no one should get infected with TB in the first place - or die of it. Even one TB death is a death too many.

TB treatment is also prevention, because soon after a person with TB disease gets on an effective treatment, infection stops spreading. Nutrition, tobacco control, alcohol control, HIV and diabetes prevention and management, optimal infection control, are important ways to reduce the risk of TB.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Citizen News Service - CNS Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Citizen News Service (CNS) specializes in in-depth and rights-based, health and science journalism. For more information, please contact: www.citizen-news.org or @cns_health or www.facebook.com/cns.page
Related Topic(s): Health; Health; Health Care Costs; Health Care Emergency; Health Disease Research; Health Research; Health Respiratory Lung Breath; Health Smoking; Health- Nutrition; Healthcare; (more...) Healthcare Costs; Healthcare Crisis; Healthcare Providers; Long-term Health Care; Public Health; Tuberculosis; Wrong Direction, Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The chasm between TB and HIV continues

Management of respiratory diseases beyond drugs: Pulmonary Rehabilitation

Oxygen therapy is like a prescription drug: Use it rationally

New funding boosts research for controlling TB, malaria, dengue and leishmaniasis

Progress made but work remains on firewalling health policy from tobacco industry

Youth Changemakers at the forefront of advocating for sexual health and rights

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend