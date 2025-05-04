Are there Clowns in the Cabinet?

Apparently, the circus was back in town, and Trump wasted no time filling his cabinet with clowns. While President Trump drives his golf cart towards a cliff, he leaves his cabinet of clowns in charge of running the government.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., one of the clowns in Trump's cabinet, is now the head of the Department of Health and Human Services. Mr. Kennedy once claimed he had a brain worm that died after eating part of his brain. Based on his behavior, it's not hard to imagine the worm died of starvation. He has also suggested cod liver oil can treat measles and openly admits to eating roadkill. This is the man now responsible for overseeing the country's health.

Pete Hegseth is now serving as Secretary of Defense, because apparently, national security is best handled by a guy who once worked as weekend host at FOX news. Hegseth who shared sensitive military operations over unsecured cell phones might just be the least qualified person ever to hold the position.

Kristi Noem, now Director of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), seems to believe propaganda and cosplay are valid forms of leadership. She's posed in front of shirtless men behind bars, ridden a horse in a cowboy hat to look tough on border security, and donned full tactical gear while brandishing an AR-15 like she's leading a photo shoot for wannabe warlords. Much like Bozo, this clown loves an audience-- but instead of balloons and face paint, she brings rifles and bravado. And let's not forget, she proudly admitted to shooting her own dog for disobedience. If I were her husband, I'd probably keep my head on a swivel. Who needs policy when you've got a performance?

Although not officially a cabinet member, Elon Musk might as well be the ringleader of this administration's chaos circus. Meanwhile, Trump is out front playing carnival barker, gleefully collecting cash for tickets. Musk was famously photographed wielding a chainsaw at a Trump rally-- a fitting image for his reckless, sweeping cuts, made without taking the time to understand what careful pruning is needed for government actually to flourish. His DOGE-branded entourage holds VIP tickets, while Efficiency can't even get through the gate, let alone buy a ticket.

Linda McMahon, a former professional wrestling promoter turned business executive, is now the Secretary of the Department of Education (DOE). Because, naturally, the best person to lead the nation's schools is someone best known for choreographing body slams. She's now tasked with wrestling the Smack Down out of the DOE; if that doesn't scream clown tent energy, I don't know what does.

Howard William Lutnick, an American billionaire businessman, is now serving as the Secretary of the Department of Commerce. When it comes to overseeing the nation's trade and economic strategy, who better than an electronic-trading mogul with a front-row seat to Trump's economic sideshow? Mr. Lutnick is a vocal supporter of President Trump's tariff policies, the same ones that have sparked trade wars and sent economists scrambling for cover. His sideshow tent, of course, is reserved exclusively for the billionaires. The rest of us in the main ring will never have the pleasure of enjoying the results of the magic tricks they're pulling behind the curtain.

Tulsi Gabbard is now serving as the 8th Director of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI). She's made headlines for praising authoritarian leaders and brushing off concerns about discussing military operations on unsecured cell phones. With little experience in the world of intelligence, her appointment raises real questions. In this administration's circus, she's the tightrope walker blindfolded, confident, poised, and one misstep away from turning secrets into sideshow material.

President Trump's only real requirement for serving in his cabinet appears to be unwavering loyalty to him, not to the country. If you're an opportunist eager to bend the knee, congratulations, you've got a job. Judging by this cabinet snapshot, this administration is a full circus, and the freshman class of clowns isn't just performing; they're running the show.

Apparently, you can get several clowns into a cabinet.

Fred Flanagan