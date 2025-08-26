 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds      

Are health services sensitive to needs of young persons in all their diversities?

By       (Page 1 of 6 pages)   No comments

Citizen News Service - CNS
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Citizen News Service - CNS
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

Are health services sensitive to needs of young persons in all their diversities?

SHOBHA SHUKLA CNS

Right to health and gender equality are fundamental human right for all - where no one is left behind
Right to health and gender equality are fundamental human right for all - where no one is left behind
(Image by CNS)   Details   DMCA

How many healthcare facilities have sign language or braille interpretation, ramps or other acutely needed support for people with different forms of disabilities? Even health awareness and disease-prevention campaigns are seldom in sign language, braille or visual communication medium, says Nishant Kumar, Coordinator of Y-PEER Nepal and Member, Working Group on Disabilities and 2030 Agenda.

I mostly work with young people with hearing disabilities or deafness. They are having disproportionately more barriers in accessing health services and challenges get compounded with lack of sign language interpreters as well as disability-unfriendly physical infrastructure poses additional blockages and challenges for persons with disabilities, said Nishant.

Education on sexual and reproductive health and rights for young people with hearing disabilities is extremely limited but Nishant's organisation uses peer-to-peer education approach. That way we are trying to make them empowered, learn about their bodily autonomy, their rights, among others. Disparities in services between urban and rural areas also affect young people in Nepal. Rural youth still struggle to access basic health services like safe abortion, HIV prevention and mental health support, which are limited and stigmatised, he said.

Young people with disabilities more at risk of child marriage, gender-based violence

Young people, especially girls and women with disabilities or other gender diverse peoples or indigenous peoples, are more challenged by child marriages and gender-based violence, said Nishant. He was speaking in SHE & Rights (Sexual Health with Equity & Rights) session organised together by Global Center for Health Diplomacy and Inclusion (CeHDI), Y+ Global (Global network of young people living with HIV), Y-PEER Asia Pacific, Asia Indigenous Youth Platform (AIYP), Youth Lead Voices, International Conference on Family Planning (ICFP) 2025, Family Planning News Network (FPNN), International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF), Asian-Pacific Resource and Research Centre for Women (ARROW), Womens Global Network for Reproductive Rights (WGNRR), Asia Pacific Media Alliance for Health and Development (APCAT Media) and CNS.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Citizen News Service - CNS Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Citizen News Service (CNS) specializes in in-depth and rights-based, health and science journalism. For more information, please contact: www.citizen-news.org or @cns_health or www.facebook.com/cns.page
Related Topic(s): Health; Health; Health Care; Health Care Costs; Health Care Emergency; Health Care Liability; Health Care Policy; Health HIV-AIDS; Health Home; Healthcare; (more...) Healthcare Costs; Healthcare Crisis; Healthcare Providers; Healthcare Reform; Transgender; Violence, Add Tags  (less...)

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The chasm between TB and HIV continues

Management of respiratory diseases beyond drugs: Pulmonary Rehabilitation

Oxygen therapy is like a prescription drug: Use it rationally

New funding boosts research for controlling TB, malaria, dengue and leishmaniasis

Another feather in the cap of treatment as HIV prevention

Why are shorter, safer and more effective treatments for drug-resistant TB not being rolled out?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend