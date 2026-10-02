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OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 10/2/26  

Araghchi Shown the Door: How the IRGC Squandered Iran’s Diplomatic Moment

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Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.
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Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi
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Abstract

For several days in New York, Iran appeared to possess something it desperately needed: diplomatic momentum. President Masoud Pezeshkian had presented Iran as interested in negotiation, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi remained in New York after the president departed, and Qatar continued carrying messages between Tehran and Washington. Then the atmosphere changed. Negotiations stalled, and according to American officials, Secretary of State Marco Rubio ordered Araghchi and the Iranian delegation to leave the United States earlier than they had intended. Tehran disputes that account and says the delegation departed according to a previously communicated schedule. Whatever happened administratively, the political outcome is clearer: Iran arrived in New York hoping to convert military and geographic leverage into diplomatic concessions and departed without an agreement. Behind that failure lies one of the central contradictions of the Islamic Republic-- the struggle between diplomacy and a revolutionary-security establishment whose power has been built around confrontation.

From Momentum to the Airport

Only days earlier, the atmosphere had looked remarkably different. Qatar was mediating, indirect American-Iranian contacts had intensified during the United Nations General Assembly, and Araghchi remained in New York after Pezeshkian returned home. Iran had proposed a short confidence-building arrangement connected to ending hostilities and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, while sanctions and the larger security confrontation remained central issues. Araghchi was therefore simply not attending another diplomatic conference. He was attempting to transform Iran's remaining leverage into a negotiated settlement.

For a moment, the continuation of negotiations suggested that such a settlement might still be possible. Then the process stopped moving. According to the Associated Press, two American officials said Rubio concluded that the Iranian delegation had "overstayed their welcome" after limited progress in indirect negotiations and ordered Araghchi and his colleagues to leave earlier than planned. Iran's U.N. mission rejected that account, saying its departure schedule had already been communicated to the State Department. That disagreement deserves to be reported rather than concealed. But it does not change the essential political fact: Araghchi remained in New York because negotiations were continuing, and those negotiations failed to produce the breakthrough Tehran wanted.

Iran Had Something Valuable: Leverage

It would be a mistake to portray Iran as entering these negotiations with nothing to bargain with. The Strait of Hormuz gives Tehran enormous strategic leverage. Disruption of shipping has raised energy prices, disturbed commercial traffic and reminded the world how much of the international energy system depends upon a remarkably narrow body of water. Recent negotiations themselves have centered partly on reopening the strait, while oil prices reflected continuing concerns about disrupted supply.

This is real leverage. But leverage is valuable only when it can be converted into political results. A military organization can disrupt a shipping lane, but diplomacy must turn that disruption into an agreement. A missile can frighten a tanker operator, but it cannot negotiate sanctions relief. A naval confrontation can raise the price of oil, but it cannot restore international investment to Iran. That distinction appears to be precisely where the Islamic Republic repeatedly gets into trouble.

The IRGC's Strategic Contradiction

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was created to protect the Islamic Revolution, not merely Iran as a conventional nation-state. Over the decades, it developed into something much larger than a military force. It became deeply involved in security, politics and the economy while retaining its ideological function as guardian of the revolutionary system. This produces an inherent tension between the requirements of diplomacy and the logic of a revolutionary security establishment.

Iran's diplomats need predictability, while the Revolutionary Guards demonstrate deterrence through their ability to create uncertainty. Diplomats require compromises in which both sides obtain something. Revolutionary organizations traditionally define themselves through resistance to enemies. Diplomats attempt to reduce confrontation; military organizations prepare to prevail within it. None of this proves that every aggressive Iranian action is deliberately intended to sabotage diplomacy. It does mean that Iran possesses two strategic impulses that can work against one another.

Every attack on shipping, missile launch or threat against regional infrastructure changes Washington's calculation. Actions intended to demonstrate Iranian strength can simultaneously convince American officials that Tehran should be pressured rather than rewarded. The very instrument used to create bargaining leverage can therefore damage the diplomatic environment needed to cash that leverage in.

When Tactical Power Becomes Strategic Weakness

Iran's ability to disrupt the Strait of Hormuz is significant. But there is an enormous difference between demonstrating the ability to impose costs and demonstrating the ability to achieve political objectives. The IRGC can make shipping dangerous. It cannot make insurance companies comfortable. It can frighten commercial operators. It cannot force international capital into Iran. It can demonstrate that Iran possesses missiles, drones and asymmetric military capabilities. It cannot repair an economy battered by war, sanctions, isolation and collapsing confidence.

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I was born and raised in Tehran, Iran, and came to the United States in 1976 to study psychology. Over time, America became my home, and I later became a U.S. citizen. My professional career has centered on clinical neuropsychology, particularly (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): IRAN NO NUKES; Iran; Iran Election; Iran Nuclear Deal; Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps; Iran Treaty; Iran War; Iranian, Add Tags

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Iran's Real Problem Is No Longer Diplomacy -- It Is Leadership

The treatment of Abbas Araghchi in Washington points to a problem much larger than the failure of one diplomatic mission. Iran is trying to negotiate with the United States while still struggling to establish a coherent center of political authority after the death of Ali Khamenei.

Whatever one thought of Khamenei, there was rarely much doubt about where ultimate authority rested. Major questions of war, peace, the nuclear program, relations with the United States, and the activities of the Revolutionary Guards eventually reached one man. That system had enormous defects, but its chain of command was understandable.

That clarity no longer exists. Mojtaba Khamenei inherited the title of Supreme Leader, but he did not automatically inherit his father's political weight, decades of relationships, or ability to arbitrate among competing factions. At the same time, the war increased the power of the IRGC and the security establishment. President Pezeshkian represents another center of authority, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf another, and the Foreign Ministry under Araghchi is expected to conduct diplomacy despite not necessarily controlling the forces and institutions whose actions determine whether that diplomacy succeeds.

This creates a fundamental problem for negotiations. An Iranian foreign minister can sit across from American officials and discuss sanctions, nuclear inspections, a ceasefire, or normalization of relations. But Washington will inevitably ask a simple question: Can he deliver what he promises?

If the Foreign Ministry negotiates while another part of the Iranian state escalates militarily, threatens shipping, or publicly undermines compromise, the credibility of the negotiating team collapses. The problem is not necessarily that Araghchi is incapable of negotiating. The problem is that the other side cannot be certain that Araghchi speaks for everyone who matters in Tehran.

Iran therefore faces a leadership problem before it faces a diplomatic problem. The post-Khamenei system has not yet demonstrated that it can consistently transform competing military, clerical, political, and diplomatic interests into one coherent national policy. Until it does, every Iranian diplomat enters negotiations carrying a weakness that no amount of diplomatic skill can overcome.

Iran cannot successfully negotiate with Washington until Tehran first decides who actually speaks for Iran.

Submitted on Friday, Oct 2, 2026 at 4:21:04 PM

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