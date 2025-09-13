 
Apple Cuts and Spindles | Part II: 1969

Michael Capasse
Apple Cuts and Spindles | 1969

"...another factor of conflict, was the presence of Yoko Ono in the studio. It had been a sort of 'boys' club' while they were working, and John took her to Twickenham without a word of mention or asking. Suddenly, she was there and went everywhere he did. It was awkward. It became conflicting when Yoko started speaking on Lennon's behalf during a meeting to bring George back. Yet, despite the band's internal fractures, the rooftop concert captured a brief, final moment of their enduring musical magic.

"A new manager, Allen Klein, was brought in by John, George, and Ringo, despite not having the full agreement of all the members. Paul McCartney, who had been warned of Klein's underhanded tactics by Mick Jagger, refused to sign with him. Klein's hiring was fueled by a blame game between the members over the loss of their songwriting publishing. Klein's first act was to perform an audit at Apple and make major budget cuts.

"By year end, it all adds up to a big pile of trouble for the band to exist further. The loss of the songwriting was devastating. John's attention, now solely on projects with Yoko, completely deviates from the normal process of Lennon and McCartney writing..."

1969 was a pivotal and challenging year for the Beatles, marked by internal conflict and the beginning of the end for the band.

Read all about it in 10 easy to read postings here:

.boards.net/post/8450/thread

My name is Michael Capasse.
 

Michael Capasse

1969 was a pivotal year for John Lennon, marking his transition from a Beatle to a solo artist. This is an excellent summary of events that challenged the band to continue.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 13, 2025 at 3:51:51 PM

Tell A Friend