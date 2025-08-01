 
Anti-gay Propaganda actually is made by gays in the Russian State Duma

1 comment

Slava Medvedev

The issue of LGBT rights in Russia has become a highly politicized and weaponized topic today. Official discourse focuses obsessively on "traditional values," while thousands of Russian citizens -- young and old -- live under constant threat, subjected to repression and social ostracism merely because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

While state media pushes a message of moral purity and heteronormative ideals, behind closed doors, some of the very people writing anti-LGBT laws lead double lives. In modern Russia, queerness is simultaneously demonized and quietly tolerated -- but only among the elite.

Homophobia, Signed into Law

The infamous "gay propaganda" law was initially passed in 2013, officially under the title "law for the protection of children from information promoting the denial of traditional family values". It banned the so-called "promotion of nontraditional sexual relationships" to minors -- vague wording that effectively prohibits any public mention or depiction of LGBT people in a positive or even neutral light. In 2022, the law was dramatically expanded to include all age groups, outlawing almost all public representation of LGBT life.

Following the 2022 amendments, the consequences have become even more severe. According to a 2023 report by the Russian human rights network Set' (The Network):

* Over 60 websites and online resources offering LGBT-related education and support were shut down within six months of the law's expansion.

* 45+ criminal cases related to "LGBT propaganda" were opened in the first year.

* Mainstream booksellers removed novels with LGBT characters from their shelves.

* Psychologists and educators reported increased self-censorship, fearing prosecution if they acknowledge the existence of LGBT students.

Numerous documentaries and YouTube channels that offered emotional support to LGBT youth have vanished. Teachers are instructed to report students suspected of being "nontraditional", and health professionals are discouraged from discussing topics related to sexual identity.

Gays in Power, Hiding Behind a Homophobic Mask

What may seem most striking -- and for many, deeply offensive -- is the well-known yet unspoken truth within political and media circles: many of those who publicly advocate anti-LGBT policies are LGBT themselves.

Among the names that consistently appear in whisper networks and anonymous leaks are:

Vyacheslav Volodin - Deputy Chairman of the State Duma,

Vladimir Medinsky - Presidential Advisor and former Minister of Culture, once he was caught in one of the gay bars in Riga too, and his spouse recently on social media confirmed that he is a bisexual,

German Gref - CEO of Sberbank,

Vladimir Solovyov - State TV host known for aggressively anti-LGBT rhetoric, although his son is an open gay

Oleg Menshikov - Renowned theater actor and director,

My name is Slava Ivanovich Medvedev. I am a Russian student currently studying journalism.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Slava Medvedev

  New Content

It is time to acknowledge the obvious: those who legislate against LGBT lives are often legislating against themselves. And in doing so, they have created a nation where truth is criminal, and hypocrisy is law.

Submitted on Friday, Aug 1, 2025 at 6:37:52 PM

