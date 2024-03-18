Annual stomp out hunger race demonstrates resilience of Maui community after fires

Article originally published in The Maui News

By Robert Weiner and Ting Cui

Kameryn Pupunu, a Hawaiian police officer whose Lahaina hometown was devastated by last August's wildfires, joined the First Lady as a guest of honor at the State of the Union address last week, accompanied by his four immediate family members. The invitation and Pupuinu's presence were emblematic of the role that Maui's resilience plays in the national psyche.

Amidst the flames, Pupunu drove his squad car through perilous conditions, evacuating strangers to safety. He stands as a symbol for the courageous individuals of the Maui Police Department, honoring the heroism of many officers who risked their lives during the fatal fires of last August.

The damage from the fires left survivors displaced and in dire need of assistance. Shelters that lacked functioning kitchens reached out to Dr. Mary Trotto, director of the Hale Kau Kau race, for assistance. In a display of swift response and community support, she was able to immediately mobilize her organization and provide food to survivors within hours of their call.

Pupunu and Trotto represent the resilience of the Maui spirit that has been rebuilding since.

Hale Kau Kau, affiliated with St. Theresa's church, has been serving daily meals to the needy for 32 years. They have served over a total of 1.5 million meals. Recently, the organization was asked to make 300 meals for the other shelters in Kahului that are housing those displaced by the wildfires.