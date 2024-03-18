 
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Annual stomp out hunger race demonstrates resilience of Maui community after fires

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Article originally published in The Maui News

By Robert Weiner and Ting Cui

Kameryn Pupunu, a Hawaiian police officer whose Lahaina hometown was devastated by last August's wildfires, joined the First Lady as a guest of honor at the State of the Union address last week, accompanied by his four immediate family members. The invitation and Pupuinu's presence were emblematic of the role that Maui's resilience plays in the national psyche.

Amidst the flames, Pupunu drove his squad car through perilous conditions, evacuating strangers to safety. He stands as a symbol for the courageous individuals of the Maui Police Department, honoring the heroism of many officers who risked their lives during the fatal fires of last August.

The damage from the fires left survivors displaced and in dire need of assistance. Shelters that lacked functioning kitchens reached out to Dr. Mary Trotto, director of the Hale Kau Kau race, for assistance. In a display of swift response and community support, she was able to immediately mobilize her organization and provide food to survivors within hours of their call.

Pupunu and Trotto represent the resilience of the Maui spirit that has been rebuilding since.

Hale Kau Kau, affiliated with St. Theresa's church, has been serving daily meals to the needy for 32 years. They have served over a total of 1.5 million meals. Recently, the organization was asked to make 300 meals for the other shelters in Kahului that are housing those displaced by the wildfires.

Jay Satenstein, president of the Rotary Club of Kihei Wailea, echoes this sentiment: "Anyone displaced can come to the window for food."

In December 2023 alone, they distributed 4,491 meals with 2,678 delivered to homes and 1,813 served on-site. Race Director Dr. Trotto and the tireless efforts of 217 kitchen volunteers, delivery drivers, and other volunteers, totaling 1,589 hours, who made this happen.

With only a handful of full-time staff members, operations rely on dedicated efforts from volunteers and generous donations from supporters. Events such as the 7th Annual Stomp Out Hunger 5K and 1 Mile Walk, set for October 26th this year, play a pivotal role. Through the race's proceeds, locals and visitors have the opportunity to contribute to a cause that directly impacts the well-being of Maui community members.

Last year's event saw 224 participants (150 entries in the 5K, 74 entries in the 1 mile). Dr. Mary Trotto emphasized the significance of this achievement, stating, "Given Maui's population [of 164,221], the race entry number is a major achievement and reflects a beautiful and large commitment to ending hunger and helping people, especially since the fires." So is the money raised for the mission, $100,000 as in 2022.

Organized yearly by Dr. Trotto and the Hale Kau Kau team, the upcoming race will benefit this impactful organization, instrumental in providing food for those in need, including survivors of the recent wildfires.

For those seeking their next vacation destination, look no further. United's homepage showcases a rotating slideshow with the message "Aloha Maui. Come back to Maui with Care, Respect, and Love", capturing the resilient spirit of the community. Whether you're a Maui resident, Hawaiian, or visitor from afar, the island offers a perfect getaway and the race's mission is a perfect reason to go and partake in the spirit of aloha.

For those who can't make it, friends of Hale Kau Kau can support their mission to feed the hungry with compassion and aloha.

Robert Weiner, NATIONAL PUBLIC AFFAIRS AND ISSUES STRATEGIST Bob Weiner, a national issues and public affairs strategist, has been spokesman for and directed the public affairs offices of White House Drug Czar and Four Star General Barry (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
