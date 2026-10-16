

Defense and Security

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Annihilation, Reconciliation, or Transcendental Meditation (IDT) to Put an End to War

Published in Australia: Axcess News, Nepal: Review Nepal and Pakistan: The Lahore Times

As geopolitical instability accelerates across the Middle East, President Trump has stated publicly that he faces a pivotal decision regarding Iran.[i] He has described two stark options. One is a negotiated path that allows Iran to rebuild and pursue national greatness. The other is decisive military action that would annihilate Iran, preventing it from threatening other nations. This strategic crossroads highlights the need for a third option that can support reconciliation by reducing hostility before further conflict becomes unavoidable.

A scientifically validated, nonlethal defense capability known as Invincible Defense Technology (IDT) represents that third option and could contribute significantly to reconciliation among all warring parties.

The primary component of IDT is Transcendental Meditation® (TM).[ii] When TM and its advanced TM-Sidhi®[iii] practices are performed in large groups, they produce a measurable calming effect on both practitioners and the surrounding population. TM is a simple, non-religious mental technique practiced twice daily while sitting comfortably with eyes closed. Decades of peer-reviewed research show that TM reliably reduces stress, improves cognitive functioning, and strengthens physiological resilience. The advanced TM-Sidhi program further enhances these effects by cultivating orderly brain functioning and heightened coherence. When these techniques are practiced in sufficiently large groups, the resulting field effect is associated with reductions in crime, violence, and social tension in the surrounding area.

IDT has gained international traction, most notably in India, where national-level implementation is underway. IDT is thought to operate at the most fundamental level of natural law, reducing collective stress and producing measurable declines in violence, terrorism, and social instability. By strengthening societal coherence, IDT supports reconciliation and lowers the probability that conflict will emerge. As foreign militaries advance rapidly into this emerging domain, the United States risks falling behind in a strategic arena that directly affects national security.

Peer-reviewed research and extensive field experience document IDT’s ability to reduce hostility in targeted populations. An article published widely and coauthored by Lt. Gen. Clarence E. McKnight Jr.[iv] outlines the scientific basis and operational relevance of IDT for defense professionals. Col. Brian Rees, M.D., concluded in his May 2007 U.S. Army War College study[v] that IDT reduces hostile behavior, though he noted that its effective acceptability remained an open question. Today, that question is being answered by India and other nations moving toward national deployment.

A Strategic Capability Rooted in Physics and Field Research

IDT is grounded in research identifying the unified field as a level of natural law capable of generating social stability, order, and coherence, while reducing international hostility. Harvard-trained physicist Dr. John Hagelin has described this level as 10 to the 15th times more powerful than the nuclear force, underscoring its potential as a strategic asset.[vi]

The United States is now engaged in an intensifying confrontation with Iran, and the probability of more miscalculations is rising. This dangerous situation requires capabilities that can reduce further hostilities before they escalate into greater open warfare. IDT provides such a capability. It lowers collective stress, which destabilizes populations and is the primary driver of crime, terrorism, and war. By reducing these pressures, IDT decreases the likelihood that violence will emerge. These effects have been documented across multiple nations and are supported by a substantial body of scientific research published in numerous respected journals, conference proceedings, and anthologies.[vii] At a time when conventional deterrence may be insufficient to prevent escalation, IDT offers a peaceful and scientifically validated option that strengthens national security without provoking adversarial retaliation.

India has begun preparing national-level IDT units. News media analyses in The Northlines[viii] and the Orissa Post[ix] have mentioned India’s development of IDT groups with 10,000 participants or more. When fully operational, they will be capable of initiating large-scale global stabilization effects. Two defense publications, Defence and Security Alert[x] and Indian Defence Review,[xi] have published analyses[xii] exploring the proposed positioning of IDT sea-based units near the North Korean coasts to reduce the likelihood of nuclear escalation.

Growing International Momentum

IDT is gaining attention within the United Nations. IDT expert Tony Nader, M.D., Ph.D., has presented compelling evidence on IDT’s relevance to global security.[xiii]

Since completing doctoral work in Consciousness-Based Military Defense[xiv] (IDT), I have been published in more than 2,300 locations worldwide.[xv] Publications across the U.S. political spectrum that have featured IDT include Real Clear Defense,[xvi] Fox News,[xvii] Right Side News,[xviii] American’s Bulletin,[xix] The Huffington Post,[xx] The Network of Spiritual Progressives,[xxi] and OpEdNews.[xxii]

India’s defense media continue to amplify IDT’s strategic implications. For example, before committing to publication, Indian Aerospace & Defence[xxiii] reviewed the extensive scientific research,[xxiv] as well as the list of worldwide published IDT articles. This resource contains hundreds of references to India and Pakistan, as well as other Middle Eastern nations, reflecting broad regional engagement.

A Director of Military Operations in South Asia recently wrote to express appreciation for IDT materials and indicated his intention to disseminate them widely.

Why IDT Is Gaining Traction Now

Dr. Carla Linton Brown’s Harvard research[xxv] examined how policymakers evaluate innovations like IDT. She found that officials require context, time, credible examples, and cultural acclimation. Her findings may help explain why IDT is gaining traction now. India and Pakistan are providing precisely the kind of real-world engagement that policymakers need to evaluate new approaches.

Taken together, developments in India, insights from Dr. Brown’s research, and recent engagement from global security experts reveal a converging pattern. IDT is emerging as a credible component of contemporary defense strategy. The question is no longer whether nations will adopt IDT, but which nations will lead.

Historical Precedent and Strategic Opportunity

In 1939, Hungarian physicist Leo Szilard persuaded Albert Einstein to sign a letter to President Franklin D. Roosevelt[xxvi] regarding nuclear weapons. Einstein’s signature ensured the letter reached the highest levels of government and helped initiate the nuclear age. A single well-timed communication from respected authorities can alter the course of history.

If a single letter helped initiate the nuclear age, a single letter can help end it. A unified communication from retired senior U.S. military leaders and distinguished defense authorities could encourage President Trump to adopt a peaceful strategic capability whose operational impact exceeds that of nuclear force. The President has stated that his proudest legacy will be that of a peacemaker and unifier.[xxvii] IDT provides a scientifically verified[xxviii] and field-tested[xxix] [xxx this reference provides additional information] pathway for him to achieve a legacy worthy of a Nobel Peace Prize.[xxxi]

A Rapid, Actionable Deployment Plan

The prevention plan outlined in Defence and Security Alert[xxxii] and reinforced by Indian Defence Review[xxxiii] provides a clear structure for rapid implementation. A group of trained IDT experts generates coherence and reduces hostility in surrounding populations. When deployed at sufficient scale, this effect stabilizes conflict zones and prevents escalation.

Given the current operational tempo, a viable plan could be implemented immediately by using already trained civilian experts stationed on cruise ships protected by a carrier strike group. This sea-based concept has been published internationally under the title Cruise Ships for Peace in the Middle East.[xxxiv]

IDT in the Age of AI-Driven Threats

Advanced AI systems introduce risks far beyond traditional military planning assumptions. Recent analyses document instances of AI models attempting deception, breaking constraints, and pursuing actions misaligned with human intent. Cecilia Alfonso’s From Scheming to Containment Breach[xxxv] details these failure modes.

An article in Vigilance Security Magazine[xxxvi] examines how IDT could function as a protective buffer against societal unrest, armed conflict, and terrorism. Supported by peer-reviewed research, IDT presents a low-cost, scalable alternative to current destructive methods for securing peace in an era shaped by AI-driven threats.

Conclusion

The world is already in a period of extreme instability. The risk of global conflict is accelerating. India and other nations are advancing rapidly toward national implementation of IDT. If the United States does not act, it will fall behind in a strategic domain that directly affects national security and survival.

As Maj. Gen. Giulio Douhet[xxxvii] famously wrote, “Victory smiles upon those who anticipate the change in the character of war, not upon those who wait to adapt themselves after the changes occur.” Admiral William Sims[xxxviii] warned that military conservatism can become dangerous when new ideas are ignored. At this moment, leadership from retired senior U.S. military authorities could help ensure that America leads rather than follows in the adoption of a peaceful, scientifically validated defense capability.



Dr. David Leffler

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About the author:

Dr. David Leffler has a Ph.D. in Consciousness-Based Military Defense and has served as an Associate of the Proteus Management Group at the Center for Strategic Leadership, U.S. Army War College. Currently, he serves as the Executive Director at the Center for Advanced Military Science (CAMS) and lectures and writes worldwide about IDT. He is available on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

End Notes:

[i] Julia Manchester, “Trump Floats ‘Big Decision’ at UN on Whether He’ll ‘Annihilate’ Iran or Make Deal.” The Hill, September 22, 2026. Click Here.

[ii] Transcendental Meditation Technique – Official Website, https://www.tm.org/

[iii] Permanent Peace: The TM-Sidhi program, Click Here

[iv] Lt. Gen. Clarence E. McKnight Jr. (U.S. Army, Ret.), Dr. David Leffler, Duncan Brown, Dr. Carla Brown, and Arlene J. Schar, “A Humane Approach Towards Peace,” OpEdNews, September 15, 2021, Click Here.

[v] Col. Brian M. Rees, M.D., M.P.H., Medical Corps, US Army Reserve, The Application of Strategic Stress Management in Winning the Peace. US Army War College DDE Research Paper, 2 May 2007, (Click Here). Later cited in The Sentinel (Click Here) in a 6 October 2021 guest editorial urging a new approach. As India and other nations move toward national-level deployment of IDT, the issue of acceptability has become a strategic reality. A similar warning was voiced in 2010 by Captain Raymond E. Seebald, U.S. Coast Guard (Ret.), a former military aide to Presidents Ronald W. Reagan and George H. W. Bush, in The Day (Click Here), which called on defense leaders to evaluate proven technologies capable of reducing conflict. With foreign militaries advancing into this emerging domain, the U.S. military’s responsibility to assess scientifically validated methods for preventing war and terrorism has grown more urgent, and future historians will inevitably judge the consequences of continued inaction.

[vi] Institute of Science, Technology and Public Policy. (n.d.). An Important Message for All Military Leaders. Click Here

[vii] Dr. David Orme-Johnson, List of Scientific Research on the Maharishi Effect: Organized by City, State, Country, and World. Accessed October 6, 2026. Click Here.

[viii] Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Kulwant Singh, Dr. David Leffler, and Dr. Kurt W. Kleinschnitz, “India Must Not Leave Security Only to Children, When India’s Military Could Be Deploying IDT,” The Northlines, April 28, 2026. Click Here Print edition: April 29, 2026, Vol. XXXI, Issue No. 119, p. 6. available at Click Here Contextual note: Regarding IDT creating peace in the Middle East also see: Click Here.

[ix] Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Kulwant Singh, Dr. David Leffler and Dr. Kurt W. Kleinschnitz (11 May 2026). INVINCIBLE DEFENSE TECH. Orissa Post. [The article was also printed on paper Monday May 11, 2026 VOLUME 6, ISSUE 40, on page 4. The paper version can be viewed online: Click Here]

[x] Dr. David Leffler, “US Navy’s Role Once War Is Obsolete,” Defence and Security Alert (DSA), May 7, 2020, archived at the Internet Archive, Click Here.

[xi] Dr. David Leffler, “In the Year 2047,” Indian Defence Review, April 18, 2017, Click Here.

[xii] The referenced articles in Defence and Security Alert and Indian Defence Review were inspired by Norwich University's longstanding openness to new ideas, a tradition that has produced many American firsts. Norwich is the nation's first private military college, the birthplace of ROTC, and the first private institution to offer civil engineering and a formal engineering curriculum. It also established the first collegiate marching band, introduced the first required physical education program in higher education, and helped define the citizen-soldier model that shaped U.S. defense policy. This record of innovation includes becoming the first military college to field-test the initial stage of IDT https://vimeo.com/164761711. Although the program ended after Rear Admiral Richard W. Schneider Click Here left, its early adoption proved that IDT can be operationalized within a military environment. This precedent has already produced significant strategic ramifications worldwide described in this article.

[xiii] Maharishi International University. (n.d.). MIU President Dr. Tony Nader speaks at the first annual United Nations World Meditation Day; offers key to world peace. Click Here

[xiv] Dr. David R. Leffler, A Vedic Approach to Military Defense: Reducing Collective Stress Through the Field Effects of Consciousness (PhD diss., The Union Institute, Cincinnati, 1997), Dissertation Abstracts International 58, no. 08 (1997): 3298A. Available at Click Here.

[xv] Institute of Science, Technology and Public Policy. (n.d.). Dr. David Leffler’s list of over 2,300 publications worldwide. Click Here

[xvi] Dr. David Leffler, “Creating an Invincible Military,” Real Clear Defense, July 25, 2017, Click Here.

[xvii] Dr. David Leffler, “Creating an Invincible Military,” Fox News, July 25, 2017, archived at the Internet Archive, Click Here.

[xviii] Dr. John Hagelin and Dr. David Leffler, “Iran Needs a Defense System Beyond Nuclear Umbrellas,” Right Side News, August 5, 2009, archived at the Internet Archive, Click Here.

[xix] Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Kulwant Singh and Dr. David Leffler, “Victory Before War,” American’s Bulletin 43, no. 07/08 (July/August 2015): 8, available at Click Here.

[xx] Col. Brian Rees, Dr. John Hagelin, and Dr. David Leffler, “Military Solution to Terrorism Doomed? Military Presence Could Be the Solution, If…,” The Huffington Post, February 7, 2009, Click Here.

[xxi] Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Kulwant Singh, Lt. Col. (Ret.) Gunter Chassé, and Dr. David Leffler, “Invincible Defense Technology—The Ideal 'Left of the Boom' Counter-IED Technology,” The Network of Spiritual Progressives, July 12, 2009. Archived at the Internet Archive: Click Here

[xxii] Dr. David W. Orme-Johnson, with foreword by Dr. David Leffler, “Evidence-Based Technique to End War,” OpEdNews, March 12, 2023, Click Here. Contextual note: A related article by Brooke Kato, “Group Meditation Curbs Tragedy on a National Level: Study,” published in The New York Post: Click Here, summarizes the same 17-year landmark study originally published in the World Journal of Science Click Here.

[xxiii] Arlene J. Schar and Dr. David Leffler, “Brain-Based Technology To End And Prevent War,” Indian Aerospace & Defence, October 31, 2024. Paper version: Indian Aerospace & Defence 4, no. 8 (November 2024): 34–37, Special Euronaval Edition available at Click Here. Contextual note: The Indian Aerospace & Defence Bulletin is advised by senior retired Indian military leaders https://www.iadb.in/about-us/, including former Chiefs of Army Staff Generals M. M. Naravane and Bikram Singh, former Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba, former Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal R. K. S. Bhadauria, and Lt. Gen. V. G. Khandare, advisor to the Ministry of Defence. Its Editorial Panel is led by Air Marshals S. B. P. Sinha and Anil Chopra, supported by aviation executive Jitender Bhargava, providing the publication with exceptional strategic credibility across India’s land, sea, air, and defense-policy domains.

[xxiv] Dr. David Orme-Johnson and Dr. Lee Fergusson, List of Scientific Research on the Maharishi Effect. Accessed October 6, 2026. Click Here

[xxv] Dr. Carla Linton Brown, Observing the Assessment of Research Information by Peer Reviewers, Newspaper Reporters, and Potential Governmental and Non-Governmental Users: International Peace Project in the Middle East (PhD diss., Harvard University, 1996), available at Click Here. Contextual note: Dr. Brown also documented that some policymakers held stereotypical or prejudicial assumptions about innovations originating outside Western traditions. Because IDT research may be vulnerable to misinterpretation by biased reviewers, readers are encouraged to review her article based on the dissertation: Brown, Carla Linton. “Overcoming Barriers to Use of Promising Research Among Elite Middle East Policy Groups.” Journal of Social Behavior and Personality (2005): 489–544. Click Here.

[xxvi] Wikipedia contributors, “Einstein–Szilard Letter,” Wikipedia, The Free Encyclopedia, n.d., Click Here.

[xxvii] Mary Kekatos, “Read: Donald Trump’s Inauguration Speech Transcript,” ABC News, January 20, 2025, Click Here.

[xxviii] Dr. David Orme-Johnson and Dr. Lee Fergusson, List of Scientific Research on the Maharishi Effect. Accessed October 6, 2026. Click Here.

[xxix] Regarding an IDT military police field test in Mozambique, see the documented case in which Mozambique’s armed forces conducted a Transcendental Meditation-based coherence-creating group during the early 1990s. Observers reported reductions in violence and improved stability during the periods when the IDT group was active:

· Dr. Guy D. Hatchard and Dr. Kenneth Cavanaugh, “The Peace and Well Being of Nations: An Analysis of Improved Quality of Life and Enhanced Economic Performance Through the Maharishi Effect in New Zealand, Norway, USA, Cambodia, and Mozambique.” Vigilance Security Magazine, February 23, 2024. Archived at the Internet Archive: Click Here.

· Second International Conference on Invincible Defense: Establishing a Prevention Wing in the Military of Every Nation to Raise Military Power to Invincibility and Prevent the Birth of an Enemy. Page 9: Maharishi’s Prevention Wing of Yogic Flyers to Be Re Established in the Military Forces of Mozambique Creating the Maharishi Effect. Statement by Lieutenant General Tobias Dai, former Commander of the Army of Mozambique and Chief of the Delegation for the Creation of the New Armed Forces for the Defense of Mozambique. Click Here.

· Dr. Steve Taylor, “Can Meditation Change the World? The Amazing Story of the ‘Meditating President.’” Psychology Today, December 10, 2012. Click Here.

· Dr. Richard Broome, Ripples of Peace: Mozambique and the Miracle of the Greatest Good. September 2, 2026. Click Here.

Regarding IDT field tests in Latin America, see the following documented sources:

· Lt. Gen. (Ret.) José Martí Villamil de la Cadena and Dr. David Leffler, “‘Project Coherence’ – Invincible Defence Technology in Practice.” India Defence Consultants: What’s Hot? – Analysis of Recent Happenings. New Delhi, January 29, 2003. Archived at the Internet Archive: Click Here.

· New Solutions for Latin America: Transforming Lives and Changing Nations. Accessed October 6, 2026. https://lasol.org/en/.

[xxx] The referenced articles in Defence and Security Alert and Indian Defence Review were inspired by Norwich University’s longstanding openness to new ideas, a tradition that has produced many American firsts. Norwich is the nation’s first private military college, the birthplace of ROTC, and the first private institution to offer civil engineering and a formal engineering curriculum. It also established the first collegiate marching band, introduced the first required physical education program in higher education, and helped define the citizen-soldier model that shaped U.S. defense policy. This record of innovation includes becoming the first military college to field-test the initial stage of IDT https://vimeo.com/164761711. Although the program ended after Rear Admiral Richard W. Schneider Click Here left, its early adoption proved that IDT can be operationalized within a military environment. This precedent has already produced significant strategic ramifications worldwide described in this article.

[xxxi] Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Kulwant Singh, Lt. Col. Gunter Chassé, and Dr. David Leffler, “Nobel Prize Awaits for Courageous Azerbaijani,” Azerbaijan Today, October 19, 2021, Click Here.

[xxxii] Dr. David Leffler, “US Navy’s Role Once War Is Obsolete,” Defence and Security Alert (DSA), May 7, 2020, archived at the Internet Archive, Click Here.

[xxxiii] Dr. David Leffler, “In the Year 2047,” Indian Defence Review, April 18, 2017, Click Here.

[xxxiv] Teresa Studzinski, Arlene J. Schar, and Dr. David Leffler, “Cruise Ships for Peace in the Middle East,” OpEdNews, November 6, 2019, Click Here.

[xxxv] Ma Cecilia Alfonso, From Scheming to Containment Breach: A Structured Scoping Review of Frontier AI Failure Modes, 2023–2026. SSRN, 15 September 2026. Available at: Click Here



[xxxvi] Dr. David Leffler and Dr. Rick Shaddock, “Invincible Defense Technology — A Strategic Shield Against AI-Driven Warfare and Terrorism,” Vigilance Security Magazine, August 22, 2025, archived at the Internet Archive, Click Here.

[xxxvii] Maj. Gen. Giulio Douhet, The Command of the Air. Translated by Dino Ferrari. Washington, DC: U.S. Government Printing Office, reprinted by USAF Office of History, 1983. Originally published in 1942, 30.

[xxxviii] Admiral William Sims, U.S. Naval War College 1921 Graduation, quoted in CDR Benjamin F. Armstrong, USN, ed., 21st Century Sims: Innovation, Education, and Leadership for the Modern Era (Annapolis, MD: Naval Institute Press, 2015), 104.

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