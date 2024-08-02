Anne Applebaum on Contemporary Autocracies (REVIEW ESSAY)

Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) July 30, 2024: I do not have a crystal ball - I cannot foretell the future. For example, I cannot foretell if former President Donald Trump will win a second term in the November 2024 presidential election. However, because of his pronounced authoritarian tendencies, I am concerned about the possibility that he might.

My concern prompted me to write my recent related 2,000-word OEN article "Masha Gessen on the Seeds of This Political Disaster" (dated July 22, 2024):

Now, my concern about the possibility that Trump might win a second term in the November 2024 presidential election has prompted me more recently to take a look at the distinguished - and prolific -- Pulitzer-Prize winning journalist and historian Anne Applebaum's new 2024 book Autocracy, Inc.: The Dictators Who Want to Run the World. Her new 2024 book is a follow-up to her 2020 book Twilight of Democracy: The Seductive Lure of Authoritarianism. Autocracy, Inc. is short and accessible -- and thoroughly depressing to read! It turns out that autocracies also tend to be kleptocracies!

In this connection, Jane Mayer's 2016 book Dark Money: The Hidden History of the Billionaires Behind the Radical Right is still relevant background reading for Applebaum's new 2024 book.

Now, according to the Wikipedia entry on her, "Applebaum [born in 1964 in Washington, D.C.] won the Pulitzer Prize for General Non-Fiction in 2004 for [her 700-page book] Gulag: A History published the year before." According to Wikipedia, Applebaum holds dual citizenship in the United States and Poland. In addition to English, she speaks Polish and Russian. Her husband is Polish, and they have two children.

Now, the most efficient way for me to provide you with an overview of Applebaum's new 2024 book Autocracy, Inc. is to tell you its parts:

"Introduction: Autocracy, Inc." (pp. 1-17).

Chapter I: "The Freed That Binds" (pp. 19-42).

Chapter II: "Kleptocracy Metastasizes" (pp. 43-64).

Chapter III: "Controlling the Narrative" (pp. 65-97).

Chapter IV: "Changing the Operating System" (pp. 98-121).

Chapter V: "Smearing the Democrats" (pp. 122-149).

