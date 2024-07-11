In September 2023, DC-based attorney and investigative reporter Andrew Kreig published and planned to officially launch his encyclopedic compendium surrounding [literally] then-special counselor John Durham's investigative report "Report on Matters Related to Intelligence Activities and Investigations Arising Out of the 2016 Presidential Campaigns."

Kreig then decided to postpone his National Press Club launch because too many relevant events came to pass that commanded inclusion in a revised 2024 edition presented to NPC colleagues and other attendees on June 18, 2024.

What happened? --[I]ntrigues and their importance surrounding Durham's work proved so far beyond the original research " because of its omissions and other flaws...." The National Press Club summarized Kreig's additions as "bring[ing] to light 2024 news on the findings by special counsels David Weiss and Robert Hur along with details of unsuccessful Durham-led federal trials. It covers Durham's follow-up congressional hearing, little-known findings of prosecution misconduct against him and his collaboration with then-Attorney General William Barr," who was instrumental in originating Durham's report.

The work of Weiss and Hur, originally Trump appointees directed to investigate Joe and Hunter Biden, emerged as "exceptionally controversial and partisan and shoddy in the mode of Durham's, thus illustrating a pattern." Hur investigated the president for retaining documents after his term as vice president concluded in 2017. Weiss was in charge of investigating both Bidens' involvement in influence peddling in Ukraine and China and Hunter Biden's violation of US gun-possession laws as well as income tax laws.

Hur found no basis to prosecute Biden criminally, but like former FBI director James Comey's maligning of Hillary Clinton in the crucial weeks before the 2016 election, he imputed Biden's mental faculties. Weiss initially made a plea bargain with the younger Biden that eliminated prison time but when Republicans and the mainstream media objected, Weiss led an effort to prosecute him for felony tax and gun charges. The evidence depended partially on the confiscated laptop, which could have been sabotaged.

While all this was happening, a crucial question emerging from the Durham report was ignored: other forms of sabotage by Russian agents and their allies of high-profile Democrats to undermine their campaign. And an alleged photo of cocaine in Hunter Biden's possession turned out, as argued by his defense attorney, to actually depict sawdust on someone's work table. This had been used as evidence in 2023 to indict him for gun possession and drug use.

Even more shocking, Kreig continues, was the federal grand jury indictment of Alexander Smirnov in early 2024. Smirnov had been the FBI's "main secret witness for years on the corruption claims smearing the Bidens' alleged illegal Ukraine involvements that included accepting bribes of $5 million each." Smirnov was found in February 2024 to have lied to the FBI on all counts and was arrested at the end of the month to prevent him from escaping from this country while his maximum sentence of 25 years in prison was pending. The Bidens' imputed wrongdoings had been the basis of the impeachment trials against Biden by the Republican-dominated House of Representatives.

The upshot? Prosecutors' accountability can be easily questioned, and should be questioned, far beyond the transparent omissions and distortions discovered in the Durham report.

Kreig has also updated his "News and Commentary" section of the Appendix to continue from August 14, 2023 to April 18, 2024. Tragically, of course, the beat goes on. More materials appear daily to continue the narrative of corruption and illegalities besmirching our democracy further and further. The fight back is ongoing and relentless in the capable and unstoppable reporting of Kreig and others.

