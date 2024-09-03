 
Life Arts    H3'ed 9/3/24

And They Call This an Election?

Philip Kraske
It's an awful choice between VP Harris,
Her or He Who Does Much Embarrass.
One no longer thrills to that lame orange hair,
Or his daily dish of bombastic fanfare,
Those blissful memories of his first Admin,
His aides turning blue with walk-back and spin.
.
Yet Kam' of the Big Grin and terrific pants-suits
Is thick with folks in the most awful cahoots.
How smoothly did she and her buddies clear way
To abscond with the nom' sans primary fray.
Slick that was, slick and really quite slimy:
Even Keir Starmer loud-shouted "Cor, blimey!"
.
That was dirty pool but gives rise to a prob':
Lacking a strong candidate, the Dems need to rob:
Rob the election, which went well the last time,
Though odd ballots and dead voters tasted of lime,
But media mavericks served up "Big Lie" stew,
Which like "the Cloud" was a rhetorical coup.
.
And along with the coup and ham-fisted Dem stuff,
Like Ukraine and support for an Israel so rough,
Kam' looks and sounds like Joe Biden 2.0,
Not that The Orange is a winner, although
He wants to end the Uke war before it turns nuke,
To save his properties and then maybe Dubuque.
.
Yes, the choice this year is between orange and brown,
Could this election poss'bly be more dumbed-down?
Grin or scowl, pants suits or suits, bombast or shell:
Can one wisely choose between Hades and hell?
So I think Cornell West will this year get my vote,
Which registers disgust with both ape and goat.

For recitations of my poems, go to my website: http://www.philipkraske.com/kraske-fiction/

