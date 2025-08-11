An interview with the war experts. (repost from 2023, nothing has changed)

Confused: So, how many dead enemy soldiers is a good thing?

Is there some kind of honor system

That I'm unaware of?

Would 300 dead Russian soldiers be OK?

200?

Don't you win a war by killing as many of the enemy as possible?

Or is there a sweet spot-number?

What constitutes a foul?

Or do the rules change as we go?





War expert: We'll get back to you on that.





C.: What if chemical weapons are used?





W.E.: A Time Out will be called. There will be an investigation and a cover-up. The perpetrator will be shamed.





C.: What if one side goes nuclear?





W.E.: We'll get back to you on that.





C.: How high tech can we go?





W.E: There is no limit there.





C.: Are robots OK?





W.E.: Absolutely not. Well, wait a second.

(Hey, Daddy, can we fight with robots?)





C.: How about satellites?





W.E.: No satellites except for intel.

No space weapons . . .





C.: (Ohhhhhhh K.) Are land mines OK?





W.E.: Anti-vehicle mines are OK.

Just not personnel.





C.: But there are personnel in the vehicles.





W.E.: As long as vehicles are the intended target, killing and maiming is tolerated.





C.: Is there a manual for dos and don'ts in war?





W.E.: Every country has its own dos and don'ts.





C.: Is it OK to attack a country with 200,000+ soldiers

If you call it a 'special military operation'

And the people you're attacking are Nazi sympathizers?





W.E.: If you are Russia. If you are America, they have to be terrorists or "bad guys". We have time for one more question.





C.: Can wars be resolved peacefully?





W.E.: Theoretically. We'll have to refer you to the Peace Experts.