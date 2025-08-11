An interview with the war experts. (repost from 2023, nothing has changed)

Confused: So, how many dead enemy soldiers is a good thing?
Is there some kind of honor system
That I'm unaware of?
Would 300 dead Russian soldiers be OK?
200?
Don't you win a war by killing as many of the enemy as possible?
Or is there a sweet spot-number?
What constitutes a foul?
Or do the rules change as we go?
War expert: We'll get back to you on that.
C.: What if chemical weapons are used?
W.E.: A Time Out will be called. There will be an investigation and a cover-up. The perpetrator will be shamed.
C.: What if one side goes nuclear?
W.E.: We'll get back to you on that.
C.: How high tech can we go?
W.E: There is no limit there.
C.: Are robots OK?
W.E.: Absolutely not. Well, wait a second.
(Hey, Daddy, can we fight with robots?)
C.: How about satellites?
W.E.: No satellites except for intel.
No space weapons . . .
C.: (Ohhhhhhh K.) Are land mines OK?
W.E.: Anti-vehicle mines are OK.
Just not personnel.
C.: But there are personnel in the vehicles.
W.E.: As long as vehicles are the intended target, killing and maiming is tolerated.
C.: Is there a manual for dos and don'ts in war?
W.E.: Every country has its own dos and don'ts.
C.: Is it OK to attack a country with 200,000+ soldiers
If you call it a 'special military operation'
And the people you're attacking are Nazi sympathizers?
W.E.: If you are Russia. If you are America, they have to be terrorists or "bad guys". We have time for one more question.
C.: Can wars be resolved peacefully?
W.E.: Theoretically. We'll have to refer you to the Peace Experts.
