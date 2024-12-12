 
Login/Register Login | Register
74 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

An intervention for Pete Hegseth

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments

Bob Gaydos
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Bob Gaydos
Become a Fan
  (15 fans)

Pete Hegseth
Pete Hegseth
(Image by Thomas Hawk from flickr)   Details   DMCA

If it swims like a fish, smells like a fish and drinks like a fish, you've got a drunken fish. Or, in this case, Pete Hegseth.

The evidence is everywhere, starting with the fact that Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of defense is running around apparently telling everyone that if he is confirmed as head of the most powerful military organization on the planet, he would stop drinking completely. He's even telling people who didn't ask him about his drinking. In fact, I'm not sure anyone asked him to stop drinking, but apparently he thinks it's a good idea, if not a job requirement, for the secretary of defense to abstain completely from alcohol.

Like an alcoholic. Which Hegseth apparently does not think he is because he told his colleague, Megyn Kelly, on TV, "It's not hard for me because it's not a problem for me." He added: "This is the biggest deployment of my life, and there won't be a drop of alcohol on my lips while I'm doing it."

Pete, Pete, Pete. Take a seat. First of all, if "it" is not a problem for you, then there's no reason for you to abstain completely from drinking. I'm sure some secretaries of defense have had a glass of wine at some fancy dinner, someplace or other with no one raising an eyebrow.

But if you're swearing off, there must be some reason. Usually, that means a lot of other people have suggested or outright said you have a drinking problem.

I'm not making this stuff up out of thin air, Pete. I've been writing a column about addiction and recovery for 17 years and I've interviewed literally dozens of members of Alcoholics Anonymous. They agree that people who don't have a drinking problem (1) don't accidentally wind up at AA meetings and (2) don't feel the need to swear off drinking totally in order to get a good job or not get kicked out of the house or fired.

Or, as The New Yorker reported, get carried to your room at a Memorial Day veterans' event in Virginia Beach in 2014 because you were "totally sloshed". Or, had to be held back from joining female dancers on stage at a Louisiana strip club.

Or go on the air to host a morning show on Fox TV smelling of alcohol, as colleagues reportedly complained.

Or, as reported, be removed from leadership positions at two military veterans' organizations amid allegations of financial mismanagement, inappropriate sexual behavior and, yes, drunkenness.

I guess that's why you're promising to be abstinent if you're put in charge of the Defense Department, Pete, a job for which, by the way, you are also clearly unqualified.

And, Pete, as long as we're being honest here, there's that painful note your mom sent you six years ago: "I have no respect for any man that belittles, lies, cheats, sleeps around and uses women for his own power and ego.

"You are that man (and have been for years) and as your mother, it pains me and embarrasses me to say that, but it is the sad, sad truth. I... say... get some help and take an honest look at yourself."

That's the kind of behavior that experience tells usually involves alcohol.

There's no time like the present, Pete. Your mom is right. Get some help and take an honest look at yourself.

You sound like a macho guy, Pete. Do yourself a favor. Find an AA meeting, walk in quietly and take a seat and listen. You don't have to say anything. They don't even want to know your last name. A lot of macho guys have told me it was the hardest thing they ever did.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Bob Gaydos Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Bob Gaydos is a veteran of 40-plus years in daily newspapers. He began as police reporter with The (Binghamton, N.Y.) Sun-Bulletin, eventually covering government and politics as well as serving as city editor, features editor, sports editor and (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Abuser; Alcohol Abuse Disorder; Alcoholic; Alcoholics Anonymous; Alcoholism; Fox Television-24; Intervention; People Trump Donald; Pete Hegseth; Secretary Of Defense; (more...) World Health Organization - Who, Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Yes, Melania, I obviously care a lot

It’s time to un-dumb America

Take America out to the ballgame

Alt-Right: A trumped-up label for bigots

Look at me, would you believe 'the picture of health'?

Falling in love with squats, sort of

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend