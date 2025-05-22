An ideology that is contrary to economic gain is one of the threats to Australia's national security.

Australia in 2025

Australia's economic ties are at odds with the ideological values "ï ? ? € ï ? ?"ï ? ? € ï ? ?of Australian voters and politicians. This is perhaps one of the main threats to Australia's security. Communist China is Australia's number one trade partner. The United States is third. There are no European countries in Australia's top 10 trading partners. (1) However, Australian society has a negative perception of the United States and China.(2) But what's worse is that Australian society has a positive perception of the EU.(3) The EU is waging a trade war with China.(4) And the conflict between the EU and the United States has gone so far that the situation has become indecent.(5) In fact, Australian citizens are jeopardizing their economic well-being with their ideological preferences.

The current situation looks very strange. But this is only at first glance. All of this has already happened in Ukraine. Ukraine's main economic partner was Russia.(6) But ideologically, Ukraine preferred the EU.(7) After that, the whole world witnessed the Ukrainian tragedy. The hidden part of the Ukrainian drama was the change in the country's economic ties. During the war with Russia, the EU became Ukraine's main economic partner. (8) That is, following the ideological victory, the EU won an economic victory over Ukraine. What happened can hardly be called a good event for Ukraine. But in the EU, things are not as good as they may seem at first glance.

The EU in 2025

By 2025, Europe has become much weaker and has lost its major geopolitical ally, the United States. (9) The New World Order (10) excludes the EU from being an influential decision-making center. And here's why. Humanity is on the verge of a technological breakthrough. This breakthrough will be carried out under the control of the United States. This country will unite planetary resources under American leadership. In order to gain access to resources, Americans are abandoning ideological struggle with other states. The world will be globalized based on conflict-free interaction of different ideologies. Because the attempt to globalize the world based on one ideology was unsuccessful. Trump will continue to do what Biden did, but in different ways.

However, the Europeans are following the old course which is opposite to the new course of the USA. The Europeans are using ideology to obtain resources. By doing so, the EU is trying to use the resources of the USA, since Europe does not have its own potential for influence on a global scale. This EU policy is contrary to the effective way of globalization of the world and makes the EU a natural opponent of all states interested in globalization. This interest is supported by all major world economies except the EU. The current situation makes it possible to very pessimistically assess the future prospects of Europe.

This EU tactic has proven to be wrong and has already led to Europe's first geopolitical defeat. The European intervention in Ukraine has failed. (11) At the moment, the EU's defeat has been formalized indirectly by diplomatic methods through its exclusion from peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. (12)

The situation for the EU is getting worse due to the fact that the de facto winner of the European-Russian war was the United States. This country initiated a full-scale conflict, controlled the potential of Europeans and Russians, initiated the end of the conflict at the right moment, and most importantly, became the main beneficiary of the end of the war.(12) That is, the EU lost the war to the United States and not to Russia. The United States used Russia to crush the EU. Thanks to this, Russia, unlike the EU, can choose honorable terms of capitulation to the United States. Losing the war to the United States makes it impossible for the EU to improve the situation on its own.

Solution to the problem

The modern world is a competition of identical, not opposite, ideologies. (10) However, by following the ideology of the EU and the US in the Biden era, Australia finds itself at a disadvantage as it becomes a competitor to stronger global players. A flexible approach to ideology can help Australia avoid an economic and possibly military confrontation with a stronger adversary. The US can serve as an example of this. It is a mistake to think that America in the Biden era was good. And America in the Trump era is bad. America is always the same. Although Biden and Trump preach different ideologies, these people follow the same goal - the greatness of America. Biden followed a course of globalization of the world based on one ideology. But Trump began to follow a course of globalization of the world based on different ideologies. A study of the history of the European-Ukrainian war testifies to this. Biden lured the Europeans into a trap. And Trump benefited from the defeat of the Europeans.(11) The Europeans have become victims of the Americans' flexible approach to ideological issues.

It is quite possible that the Europeans, finding themselves in a stalemate, will also follow the example of the Americans and will flexibly change their ideology to achieve the desired result or suffer final defeat. Such attempts are already taking place in Europe at the level of national states. Hungary and Slovakia are trying to pursue a policy different from the EU policy. In Germany and Romania, political forces with alternative views on events are also striving for power.

It is clear that Australia needs to develop its own ideology. Given the current reality, this ideology should not be similar to the ideology of other major global players. In this case, formal neutrality but actual support for the EU and the US and open confrontation with China is no longer an effective policy. Ideology should follow economic expediency, but not vice versa.

