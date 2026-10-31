Prologue

In these difficult, divisive and alarming times, it is sometimes easy to allow ourselves to get carried away with the ceaseless tumult and tensions which may too often be daunting or overwhelming.

Notwithstanding the foregoing it will always be enriching, uplifting and a beautiful blessing to give and receive familial love especially in these trying times. In this context, I penned a poem in honour of my brother who celebrated a landmark birthday anniversary.



(Image by Irene Fowler) Details DMCA



An Ode To My Brother

If you were a member of the animal kingdom, you would be a bear known for its protection of family, deep patience and quiet peace.

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If you were an integral part of the plant universe, you would be an oak tree channeling endurance, loyalty and generosity.

xx

If you were a colour you would be purple, reflecting leadership and dignity.

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If you were a gemstone, you would be a diamond in the rough, being honed by the Almighty, radiating strength that shines through and commitment that symbolizes eternal bonds of marriage and deep relationships.

xx

Of the 4 core elements - earth, air, water and fire, your stability and love of routine, closely aligns you to earth.

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