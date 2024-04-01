 
Login/Register Login | Register
62 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 4/1/24

An ISIS attack on America or Europe is just a matter of time

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Mark Lansvin


(Image by Khalid Albaih)   Details   DMCA

The Islamic State terror group has a "strong desire" to attack the U.S. and other foreign powers, the former head of U.S. Central Command warned on Sunday, calling it a threat that is only growing.

"We should believe them when they say that. They're going to try to do it," retired Gen. Frank McKenzie told ABC News' "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz.

The threat of ISIS, also known as Islamic State, might have seemed to be waning as headlines turned to Ukraine, Gaza and the next US election. But last week's attack on a Moscow concert hall reminded the world of the enduring danger of Islamist terrorism and the ambitions of what is known as IS Khorasan (ISIS-K) far beyond its camps in the mountains of Afghanistan.

Analysts believe the group has a growing focus on Europe - and point to events such as this year's Paris Olympics as potential targets. The IS affiliate claimed it carried out the attack, and U.S. intelligence said it had information confirming the group was responsible. French President Emmanuel Macron said France has intelligence pointing to "an IS entity" as responsible for the attack.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the Moscow attack. The fact that Tajik nationals were allegedly involved indicates ISIS-K was responsible; the group draws many members from central Asia and has a record of previous plots in Russia. US officials have also said there is evidence ISIS-K carried out the attack.

"I think the threat is growing," McKenzie continued, pointing to the dangers from affiliates like ISIS-K after the broader group took responsibility for a deadly attack in Moscow earlier this month.The group also said it was behind a mass bombing in Iran in January.

"It begun to grow as soon as we left Afghanistan, it took pressure off ISIS-K. So I think we should expect further attempts of this nature against the United States as well as our partners and other nations abroad," McKenzie said. "I think this is inevitable."

The question is what the U.S. and Europe need to do to prevent an attack as bad as 9/11 - or worse.

Preventing such an attack involves a multifaceted approach that requires international cooperation, robust intelligence, and targeted counter-terrorism efforts. And there are some key strategies that the U.S., Europe, and their allies can employ.

Enhancing the exchange of intelligence between countries is crucial. By sharing information about potential threats, movements of suspected terrorists, and their financial networks, countries can preemptively disrupt plots.

Addressing the root causes of radicalization is essential. This includes promoting social cohesion, economic opportunities, and inclusive education. Programs aimed at deradicalization and preventing the spread of extremist ideology online and in communities are vital.

While maintaining the flow of legitimate travel and trade, improving border security to prevent the movement of terrorists and their resources is necessary. This includes the use of advanced screening technologies and databases to track the movement of known or suspected terrorists.

Strengthening alliances and partnerships to fight terrorism on a global scale is crucial. This involves military, financial, and diplomatic efforts to dismantle terrorist networks and their support systems.

Cutting off the financial networks that support terrorist organizations through international cooperation and sanctions is key to undermining their operations.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Mark Lansvin Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Mr. Lansvin is a strategic advisor on a range of issues for various NGOs and governments around the globe.

Related Topic(s): Intelligence; Isis Recruitment; Isis Threats, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The monumental shift taking place in the Middle East

Is Putin losing his war on Ukraine?

Climate change getting worse: Are we doomed?

Why climate change is the most pressing emergency of our generation

Unethical pay-to-play schemes erode public trust

Why Republicans do not want Trump to run again

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend