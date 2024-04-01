An ISIS attack on America or Europe is just a matter of time

The Islamic State terror group has a "strong desire" to attack the U.S. and other foreign powers, the former head of U.S. Central Command warned on Sunday, calling it a threat that is only growing.

"We should believe them when they say that. They're going to try to do it," retired Gen. Frank McKenzie told ABC News' "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz.

The threat of ISIS, also known as Islamic State, might have seemed to be waning as headlines turned to Ukraine, Gaza and the next US election. But last week's attack on a Moscow concert hall reminded the world of the enduring danger of Islamist terrorism and the ambitions of what is known as IS Khorasan (ISIS-K) far beyond its camps in the mountains of Afghanistan.

Analysts believe the group has a growing focus on Europe - and point to events such as this year's Paris Olympics as potential targets. The IS affiliate claimed it carried out the attack, and U.S. intelligence said it had information confirming the group was responsible. French President Emmanuel Macron said France has intelligence pointing to "an IS entity" as responsible for the attack.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the Moscow attack. The fact that Tajik nationals were allegedly involved indicates ISIS-K was responsible; the group draws many members from central Asia and has a record of previous plots in Russia. US officials have also said there is evidence ISIS-K carried out the attack.

"I think the threat is growing," McKenzie continued, pointing to the dangers from affiliates like ISIS-K after the broader group took responsibility for a deadly attack in Moscow earlier this month.The group also said it was behind a mass bombing in Iran in January.

"It begun to grow as soon as we left Afghanistan, it took pressure off ISIS-K. So I think we should expect further attempts of this nature against the United States as well as our partners and other nations abroad," McKenzie said. "I think this is inevitable."

The question is what the U.S. and Europe need to do to prevent an attack as bad as 9/11 - or worse.

Preventing such an attack involves a multifaceted approach that requires international cooperation, robust intelligence, and targeted counter-terrorism efforts. And there are some key strategies that the U.S., Europe, and their allies can employ.

Enhancing the exchange of intelligence between countries is crucial. By sharing information about potential threats, movements of suspected terrorists, and their financial networks, countries can preemptively disrupt plots.

Addressing the root causes of radicalization is essential. This includes promoting social cohesion, economic opportunities, and inclusive education. Programs aimed at deradicalization and preventing the spread of extremist ideology online and in communities are vital.

While maintaining the flow of legitimate travel and trade, improving border security to prevent the movement of terrorists and their resources is necessary. This includes the use of advanced screening technologies and databases to track the movement of known or suspected terrorists.

Strengthening alliances and partnerships to fight terrorism on a global scale is crucial. This involves military, financial, and diplomatic efforts to dismantle terrorist networks and their support systems.

Cutting off the financial networks that support terrorist organizations through international cooperation and sanctions is key to undermining their operations.

